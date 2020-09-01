Blue Wireless Launches High Speed 5G Services and Expands Services to Americas Region

Global Service coverage now extends to over 60 countries.

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Blue Wireless announced a major step in enabling Wireless WAN Solutions for global enterprises with the release of its new high speed 5G portfolio and expansion into the Americas region.

Blue Wireless supports global businesses with Wireless WAN solutions for branches, retail outlets and remote sites offering more flexibility and lower operating cost compared with wired internet access. Global coverage extends now to over 60 countries, offering multiple LTE/5G networks per country, with clear Service Levels (SLAs) for delivery, speed and uptime.

What sets Blue Wireless apart is its global service model where Cradlepoint equipment, Local Data, Field Service and Management is combined in a consistent service across all countries.

The new portfolio offers following advancements:

Coverage in United States, Canada and Mexico, with more countries in Latin America to follow in coming months.

High-Speed Gigabit LTE across all countries, enabling primary WAN connectivity for branches.

Native 5G in Australia, Netherlands and United Kingdom with professional installation services ensuring maximum performance and reliability.

Ivan Landen, CEO, comments: “We see a clear acceleration in the adoption of Wireless WAN, especially amongst business in retail segments and those with many branches, where remote site connectivity is essential. With this expansion we continue our lead in the industry offering a more flexible cost-effective alternative to wired lines.

Joop Gerlach, COO, adds “We’re proud to deliver the first real working 5G WAN service, where we combine the technology from Cradlepoint with our expertise of local networks and field services. Where others talk about it, we implement it, allowing businesses to replace slow broadband lines and offering an alternative for expensive dedicated access lines.”

The new services are available from today via www.bluewireless.com

About Blue Wireless

Blue Wireless is a new generation Wireless Network Service Provider serving enterprises with LTE/5G based wireless solutions, enabling reliable and flexible connectivity for branches, retail sites, remote locations, and the maritime sector in over 60 countries globally. Headquartered in Singapore, with local offices in Sydney, Kuala Lumpur and Netherlands, Blue Wireless is transforming the way Wireless WAN is used by Enterprises. Blue Wireless is a Cradlepoint Elite Partner and sole distributor for Cradlepoint in Asia through its subsidiary Go Wireless.

Media:

Era Agust

+65 6910 6250

era.agust@bluewireless.com