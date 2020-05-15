bluBuzzard, Inc. Listens to Its Shareholders.

DUNEDIN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bluBuzzard, Inc. (OTC Pink: BZRD) (“bB” or “Company”) is a startup fintech company preparing its launch into production in the payment space. Prior to this upcoming launch, bB has been busy running its initial promotion for beta testing its account management platform. Part of the beta testing requires that new customers sign up for accounts, test the functionality of the site, offer opinions, and provide responses to the bB survey. By completing the questionnaire, the responders will receive a promotional credit in their account when the platform goes live.

Upon considering shareholder input, bB is appreciative that it has received valuable feedback from its new account holders. bB has begun tweaking some items and updating others. Now is the time to do so. As a result, if you notice some new concepts on the site or social media, kindly understand that these enhancements are based on the thoughtful recommendations of our shareholders, and will add to the value of the business. This was the purpose of our survey from the start. We feel a sense of duty to genuinely consider our shareholder input.

Don't forget to complete the survey, and have your account credited with a free “nugget” currently valued at around $17 at bluBuzzard.com. This offer will end on June 15th, 2020.

As an added thank you, upon completion and registration of bB Advisors, LLC, we will be giving 150 shares of BZRD common stock or credit the equivalent value in nuggets to each individual that completed the survey and opens an account at our “coming soon” investment advisor company.

Sign up at https://bluBuzzard.com/signup.asp.

For further information, please visit https://bluBuzzard.com.

Email: admin@blubuzzard.com

Or

James Xilas

Email: james@blubuzzard.com

Telephone: 727-424-3277