Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Conference Call with Bloom Executives to Discuss Bloom Energy’s Approach to Hydrogen

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced it will host an investor conference call and question and answer session on November 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST/ 1:30 p.m. PST. Venkat Venkataraman, EVP, engineering and chief technology officer, and Sharelynn Moore, EVP and chief marketing officer, will join Scott Reynolds, global head of structured finance, for an in-depth discussion about the company’s approach to hydrogen and to provide an update on Bloom’s entry into the commercial hydrogen market and its hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

Conference Call Details
Date: November 18, 2020
Time: 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT
US Dial-in (Toll-free): 1-844-828-0524
International Dial-in (Toll): 1-647-689-5146
Conference ID: 4376034

A telephonic replay will be available until November 25, 2020 by dialing US toll-free 1-800-585-8367, or by international toll 1-416-621-4642, and entering passcode 4376034.

A simultaneous live webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section on Bloom Energy’s website at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on Bloom Energy’s website for one year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom Energy’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
investor@bloomenergy.com

Media Relations
Jennifer Duffourg
Bloom Energy
+1 (480) 341-5464
Jennifer.Duffourg@bloomenergy.com

