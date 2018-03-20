Black Panther No. 1 for Fifth Straight Week

Disney’s Black Panther was the No. 1 movie at U.S. box offices for the fifth straight week according to research firm comScore.

Black Panther earned $27 million in the U.S. over the weekend as the top movie in the country. The Marvel film was No. 2 globally with $57 million worldwide, trailing Tomb Raider by Warner Bros. with $108 million globally. Tomb Raider was No. 2 in the U.S. with $23.5 million in revenues.

comScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, “Warner Bros.’ ‘Tomb Raider’ took over the top spot at the global box office in its debut with $108 million this weekend and a worldwide total to date of $126 million as Disney/Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ becomes the 14th highest grossing title worldwide of all-time with $1,183 million earned through Sunday.”

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

Tomb Raider – Warner Bros. – $108.0M Black Panther – Disney – $57.0M Peter Rabbit – Sony – $20.7M Wrinkle In Time, A – Disney – $19.8M Shape Of Water, The – 20th Century Fox – $17.8M I Can Only Imagine – Multiple – $17.3M Red Sparrow – 20th Century Fox – $13.3M Operation Red Sea – Multiple – $11.7M Love, Simon – 20th Century Fox – $11.5M Game Night – Warner Bros. – $9.3M Coco – Disney – $6.7M Amazing China – Multiple Chinese Distributors – $6.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.