Black Panther No. 1 for Fifth Straight Week

 

Disney’s Black Panther was the No. 1 movie at U.S. box offices for the fifth straight week according to research firm comScore.

Black Panther earned $27 million in the U.S. over the weekend as the top movie in the country. The Marvel film was No. 2 globally with $57 million worldwide, trailing Tomb Raider by Warner Bros. with $108 million globally. Tomb Raider was No. 2 in the U.S. with $23.5 million in revenues.

comScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said, “Warner Bros.’ ‘Tomb Raider’ took over the top spot at the global box office in its debut with $108 million this weekend and a worldwide total to date of $126 million as Disney/Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ becomes the 14th highest grossing title worldwide of all-time with $1,183 million earned through Sunday.”

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

  1. Tomb Raider – Warner Bros. – $108.0M
  2. Black Panther – Disney – $57.0M
  3. Peter Rabbit – Sony – $20.7M
  4. Wrinkle In Time, A – Disney – $19.8M
  5. Shape Of Water, The – 20th Century Fox – $17.8M
  6. I Can Only Imagine – Multiple – $17.3M
  7. Red Sparrow – 20th Century Fox – $13.3M
  8. Operation Red Sea – Multiple – $11.7M
  9. Love, Simon – 20th Century Fox – $11.5M
  10. Game Night – Warner Bros. – $9.3M
  11. Coco – Disney – $6.7M
  12. Amazing China – Multiple Chinese Distributors – $6.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 18, are below.

  1. Black Panther – Disney – $27.0M
  2. Tomb Raider – Warner Bros. – $23.5M
  3. I Can Only Imagine – Roadside Attractions – $17.1M
  4. Wrinkle In Time, A – Disney – $16.6M
  5. Love, Simon – 20th Century Fox – $11.5M
  6. Game Night – Warner Bros. – $5.6M
  7. Peter Rabbit – Sony – $5.2M
  8. Strangers: Prey At Night – Aviron Pictures – $4.8M
  9. Red Sparrow – 20th Century Fox – $4.5M
  10. Death Wish – MGM – $3.4M
  11. Annihilation – Paramount – $1.7M
  12. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle – Sony – $1.6M

