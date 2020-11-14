Black Friday Verizon iPhone 12 & More Deals for 2020: Early Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 11 Pro, XR & SE Deals Highlighted by Deal Tomato

The top early Black Friday Verizon iPhone 12 & more deals for 2020, featuring iPhone 12 Pro, SE & 11 Pro Max deals

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compare the best early Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday, together with iPhone 12 (64GB, 128GB & 256 GB), 11 Pro & SE deals. Find the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Verizon iPhone Deals:

More Verizon Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to shop Amazon’s live holiday season deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless offers the latest Apple smartphone models through new or upgraded lines, as well as trade-in options. Through the carrier’s select Unlimited Plans, customers can get their hands on the Verizon iPhone 12 deals that include the iPhone 12 Pro, and Pro Max models.

Discounts are also available for older Apple smartphones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the more entry-level priced iPhone XR and SE. Aside from savings on new lines and upgrades, Verizon Wireless also offers discounts for iPhone purchases that include accessories like the Apple Watch.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)