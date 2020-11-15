Black Friday Surface Laptop Deals (2020): Best Early Surface Laptop 3, 2 & Go Sales Tracked by Consumer Articles

Posted on by

Black Friday Surface Laptop Deals (2020): Best Early Surface Laptop 3, 2 & Go Sales

Users who value portability and sleek design can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Laptop line. Unveiled in 2019, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is significantly faster and more battery-efficient than the Laptop 2. Both run the Intel Core i5, but the Laptop 3 is equipped with the updated 10th Gen Intel Core. Meanwhile, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is great for those on a budget and need a smaller, more portable laptop.

