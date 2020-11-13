BusinessWire

Black Friday Sony A7R II & A7 III Deals (2020) Summarized by Consumer Walk

Our round-up of the best early Sony a7r II & a7 III deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday Sony a7R II & A7 III deals for 2020 have arrived. Review the best savings on Sony camera, E-mount camera lenses, tripods, & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Sony A7 III & A7r II Deals:

Best Sony Camera Deals:

The Sony Alpha 7 series of full-frame mirrorless cameras pack advanced shooting capabilities in their slim and lightweight body. Both the Sony a7III and the Sony a7R II feature a 35 mm full-frame image sensor with a back-illuminated structure and an updated BIONZ X processor and Exmor R™ CMOS sensor. These allow the Sony a7III and the Sony a7R II to take more stunning photos and videos than the entry-level Sony cameras.

Where these two premium mirrorless cameras differ is in their ISO range, image stabilization, and battery life. The Sony a7III boasts a longer battery life, a wider ISO range of up to 51200, and an impressive 693 phase-detection and 425 contrast-detection AF points.

