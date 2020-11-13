Black Friday Sony A7R II & A7 III Deals (2020) Summarized by Consumer Walk

Our round-up of the best early Sony a7r II & a7 III deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday Sony a7R II & A7 III deals for 2020 have arrived. Review the best savings on Sony camera, E-mount camera lenses, tripods, & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Sony A7 III & A7r II Deals:
- Save up to $400 on Sony A7 III mirrorless cameras at Walmart - the Sony A7 III is capable of 10 FPS silent continuous shooting, 4K HDR video recording, and shooting 710 photos on a full charge
- Save up to $750 on Sony Alpha a7II & a7III mirrorless digital cameras at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on Sony’s top-rated a7II & a7III mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $600 on Sony Alpha A7 mirrorless digital cameras at B&H Photo Video
- Save up to $2,200 on Sony A7R II mirrorless cameras at Walmart - check the latest deals on Sony A7R II camera bodies and bundles
- Save on Sony Alpha a7II cameras at Amazon - the Sony a7II mirrorless camera is touted as the world’s full-frame camera with a first 5-axis in-body image stabilization
- Save up to $300 on Sony Alpha a7III full-frame mirrorless cameras at Amazon - available in camera body only or with a wide range of Sony lenses and accessories
Best Sony Camera Deals:
- Save up to $500 on top-rated Sony Alpha mirrorless & digital cameras at Amazon - check discounts on highly-rated Sony mirrorless digital cameras, accessory bundles & cases
- Save up to 30% on Sony mirrorless digital cameras & bundles at Walmart - check the latest savings on the top-rated a6000, a6500 & a7iii mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $1,000 on the latest Sony cameras at BHPhotoVideo.com - check out the latest deals on Sony DSLRs, top-rated mirrorless cameras, & point-and-shoot digital cameras
Interested in more deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of live deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon's current Black Friday-worthy deals.
The Sony Alpha 7 series of full-frame mirrorless cameras pack advanced shooting capabilities in their slim and lightweight body. Both the Sony a7III and the Sony a7R II feature a 35 mm full-frame image sensor with a back-illuminated structure and an updated BIONZ X processor and Exmor R™ CMOS sensor. These allow the Sony a7III and the Sony a7R II to take more stunning photos and videos than the entry-level Sony cameras.
Where these two premium mirrorless cameras differ is in their ISO range, image stabilization, and battery life. The Sony a7III boasts a longer battery life, a wider ISO range of up to 51200, and an impressive 693 phase-detection and 425 contrast-detection AF points.
