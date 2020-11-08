Black Friday Projector Deals 2020: Best Early BenQ, Epson & Anker Projector Deals Compiled by Retail Egg

The best early Black Friday projector deals for 2020, featuring the top 4K projectors, Anker Nebula Capsule, Epson and BenQ offers
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compare the top early Epson, BenQ and Anker projector deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring Nebula Capsule and 4K projector deals. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Projector Deals:
- Save up to $903 on 4K projectors & 1080p home theater projectors at Walmart - featuring top-rated brands like Epson, BenQ and Optoma
- Save up to $281 on a wide range of home theater, mini & 4K projectors at Amazon - check for live prices on popular models including home theatre projectors, portable projectors, mini projectors and 4K projectors
- Save up to $94 on Nebula Capsules at Amazon - save on Anker Nebula smart wi-fi mini projectors
- Save up to $214 on Epson projectors at Walmart - check out the latest discounts on a variety of 4K Epson projectors
- Save on BenQ projectors at Walmart - save on portable home & business & home theatre projectors
- Save up to 49% on 4K projectors at Amazon - check for deals on popular Epson 4K & 1080p projectors as well as deals from more top-rated brands
- Save up to $109 on Epson projectors at Amazon - click for the latest live deals on best-selling Epson projectors at Amazon
Searching for more deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s live holiday deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Though 1080p projectors are commonplace in office meeting rooms as well as conference halls, portable mini versions have been steadily making their way into the living room. Home theater setups that utilize a 4K projector instead of a standard flat-screen TV provide a more authentic cinematic experience in combination with a full surround system. Top projector brands include Epson, Anker and BenQ.
