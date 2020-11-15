Black Friday Garmin Deals 2020: Top Early Fenix (6, 6x, 5), vivoactive 4, Forerunner & More Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Save on Garmin deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with Garmin Forerunner, vivoactive & Fenix watch savings
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday 2020 deals experts have revealed the best early Garmin deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on Garmin Instinct Solar and Tactical edition, vivoactive 4, Fenix 5 & more. Shop the full range of deals by clicking the links below.
Best Garmin Deals:
- Save up to 40% on top-rated Garmin activity trackers, smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save up to 25% off on the latest Garmin smartwatches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon - deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
- Save on Garmin fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com - check the live prices on a wide selection of stylish Garmin fitness trackers, GPS and hybrid smartwatches suitable for kids and adults
- Save up to $150 on Garmin fenix 6 series premium multisport GPS watches at Garmin.com - see the latest prices on Garmin fenix 6, fenix 6S, fenix 6X watches and more including Pro Solar, Pro and Sapphire editions
- Save up to 56% on Garmin Forerunner smartwatches & bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of running watches from Garmin Forerunner series including GPS
- Save up to 49% on Garmin Forerunner, vivoactive, vivomove, fenix series & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of standard and premium Garmin GPS smartwatches
- Save up to $150 on Garmin Instinct standard & solar smartwatches at Garmin.com- check the live prices on Garmin Instinct smartwatches available in Standard, Tactical, Esports, Camo and Surf editions
- Save up to 62% on Garmin vivoactive smartwatches & bundles at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on a wide range of Garmin vivoactive watches available in different colors including black with silver, white with rose gold, shadow gray and more
- Save up to $70 on a wide range of Garmin smartwatches with GPS & built-in sports apps at ABT.com - click the link for the latest prices on Garmin MARQ, fenix, vivomove, Forerunner and more
Garmin is an electronics brand that is known for its sports watches and GPS trackers. Two of the most popular models from this company are the Garmin Fenix watch and the Garmin Forerunner. Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire, Fenix 6, and Fenix 6S are the latest addition to the series. Garmin Forerunner 235 and Forerunner 935 have new and improved models- Garmin Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 945. The Garmin Vivofit and Garmin Vivosmart, on the other hand, are two activity tracker bands that can display steps, calories, distance, and heart rate.
