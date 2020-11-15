Black Friday Canon SL2 & SL3 Deals 2020 Published by Deal Tomato

Save on Canon EOS Rebel camera deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring the top Canon SL3 and SL2 DSLR camera offers
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday Canon DSLR camera deals for 2020 are underway. Review the latest discounts on the Canon EOS Rebel SL2 and SL3 DSLR cameras. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Canon SL2 & SL3 Deals:
Canon’s line of beginner-friendly DSLR cameras includes the Canon SL2 and Canon SL3. The Canon SL2 is a compact and versatile camera with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and it features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor. Other features include Canon's DIGIC 7 image processor, 1080p video at up to 60fps, a 9-point AF system, and many more. The Canon SL3 is an upgrade over the SL2 in some areas. It features Canon’s APS-C sensor with a resolution of 24.1MP. The Canon SL3 boasts better battery life, higher video resolution at 4K, and better video quality due to a higher bitrate.
