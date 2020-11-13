Black Friday Camera Deals (2020): Early Kodak PIXPRO, Mirrorless, DSLR & Security Camera Savings Found by Consumer Walk

The best early Black Friday camera deals for 2020, featuring Canon and Nikon DSLR, Canon EOS R, Sony, and Kodak PIXPRO mirrorless camera, & Nest, Blink, and Arlo security camera savings

Canon, Nikon, and Sony still dominate the camera market with their range of DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras. The Canon EOS 1D X Mark III and Nikon D850 are top-tier DSLR camera models that have advanced shooting capabilities and powerful sensors. Meanwhile, the Sony a7III remains among the best and most popular mirrorless cameras today. As for security cameras, Ring, Nest, and Arlo offer premium smart security cameras for indoor and outdoor use. Those on a budget can opt for a Blink security camera instead. Another trusted brand that offers cost-effective digital, mirrorless, and action cameras is the KODAK PIXPRO. The KODAK PIXPRO AZ528 Astro Zoom digital camera is particularly popular for its DSLR-like body, 16MP CMOS Sensor, and up to 52x optical zoom.

