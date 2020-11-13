Black Friday AV Receiver Deals (2020): Top Surround and Stereo Receiver Deals Monitored by Retail Fuse

The best early Black Friday AV receiver deals for 2020, including stereo, 5.2, 7.2, 9.2 and more multi-channel receiver deals

An AV receiver is the central hub of your home theater system. It allows you to enjoy an immersive watching, listening and gaming experience due to the many features that it comes with. Entry-level models will come with basic features such as Bluetooth connectivity, 5.1 channel support, support for Dolby Digital and DTS and multiple inputs and outputs. Mid-range and high-end models come with more features such as multi-room audio, support for more channels, 8K video support and many more. Some of the best brands that offer entry level to high-end receivers are Denon, Harman & Kardon, Marantz, Yamaha, Onkyo and Pioneer.

