Black Bear Transmission Selects Quorum Software to Manage All Pipeline and Measurement Needs

New Pipeline Company entrusts Quorum to manage its growing operations and satisfy both state and FERC regulatory requirements.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quorum Software (Quorum), the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, announced today that Black Bear Transmission LLC (Black Bear) has selected Quorum gas pipeline software, gas measurement software, and measurement services to support its growing operations.

To ensure the delivery of reliable gas supply and accurate information to customers, Black Bear needed a proven solution capable of supporting the company’s eight regulated natural gas pipelines stretching more than 1,200 miles with a delivery capacity of more than 1.8 Bcf per day. Black Bear required a software partner it could depend on to meet the strict regulatory obligations of its four FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and four state-regulated pipelines.

“ We conducted a thorough evaluation process, and the results were clear,” said Scott Langston, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Black Bear. “ Quorum is the only software vendor proven to meet the regulatory requirements of our pipeline systems and support a growing company of our size,” continued Langston. “ We appreciate the positive approach and partnership Quorum brings to meeting our goals, as well as reasonable pricing for onboarding our assets and a strong willingness to collaborate in solving our challenges.”

As Black Bear focuses on operational efficiency and maintaining low overhead in uncertain times for the oil and gas industry, the company made a strategic decision to engage Quorum to provide measurement services through its affiliate, Coastal Flow. Coastal Flow services combined with FLOWCAL gas measurement software deliver the most cost-effective way for Black Bear to gain subject-matter expertise and ensure the validity of measurement data.

The complete pipeline and measurement solution from Quorum provides the following advantages to Black Bear:

Deep Industry Experience: Quorum supports the commercial operations of 26 gas pipeline operators running over 130 pipeline assets, storage facilities, and local distribution companies, including 33 FERC regulated interstate pipelines, 36 state-regulated pipelines, and seven international pipelines with over 80,000 miles of long-haul transmission pipeline.

Regulatory Compliance: Established and ongoing support for FERC, NAESB, and state regulatory requirements to maintain compliance.

Best-in-Class Functionality: Unmatched software portfolio with fully-integrated, best-in-class software solutions for complex commercial pipeline contracting, nominations, scheduling, measurement, and invoicing processes.

: Unmatched software portfolio with fully-integrated, best-in-class software solutions for complex commercial pipeline contracting, nominations, scheduling, measurement, and invoicing processes. Continuous Innovation: Modern, cloud-based platform with continuous investment to enable scalability.

Learn more about how Quorum’s oil and gas software is helping companies like Black Bear by visiting www.quorumsoftware.com/products/transportation-and-storage.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations, and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

About Black Bear Transmission LLC

Black Bear Transmission LLC transports and delivers natural gas from various pipeline receipt points to power generation, industrial and utility customers in the Southeast U.S. The company includes eight regulated natural gas pipelines stretching more than 1,200 miles with total delivery capacity of more than 1.8 Bcf/d. The pipelines are connected to 12 major long-haul pipelines, ensuring reliable gas supply to customers across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Black Bear Transmission is headquartered in Houston.

