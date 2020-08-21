BJ’s Wholesale Club Adds Contactless Shopping Option with Launch of Curbside Pickup

Retailer also announces expansion of buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen items

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced the availability of contactless, curbside pickup at all BJ’s Wholesale Club locations to make it even more convenient for members to shop.

“ It’s more important than ever to provide our members with a variety of convenient options to shop the club,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Club Operations Officer. “ Our new, contactless curbside pickup service is another example of how we’re focused on getting members the products they want, however they want.”

Members can order from thousands of items on BJs.com or on the BJ’s app and have the items delivered right to their car. Once notified that an order is ready for pickup, members simply park in one of the designated, curbside parking spaces and check in on the BJ’s app to notify the club of their arrival. A team member will then bring the order out and load it into the vehicle for contactless service.

BJ’s also announced that the company is expanding its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items. Members can order from a wide variety of fresh and frozen items in addition to general merchandise products, grocery items and sundries on BJs.com or the BJ’s app for pickup in-club. The expansion of the company’s buy online, pick up in-club service is currently available in select clubs and will be available at all locations by the end of October 2020.

BJ’s has built a robust digital offering so that members can shop their way. In recent years, the company has launched an improved website, mobile app, digital coupons, buy online, pick-up in club, same-day grocery delivery and more.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

