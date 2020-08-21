BusinessWire

BJ’s Wholesale Club Adds Contactless Shopping Option with Launch of Curbside Pickup

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on BJ’s Wholesale Club Adds Contactless Shopping Option with Launch of Curbside Pickup

Retailer also announces expansion of buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen items

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced the availability of contactless, curbside pickup at all BJ’s Wholesale Club locations to make it even more convenient for members to shop.



It’s more important than ever to provide our members with a variety of convenient options to shop the club,” said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president, Club Operations Officer. “Our new, contactless curbside pickup service is another example of how we’re focused on getting members the products they want, however they want.”

Members can order from thousands of items on BJs.com or on the BJ’s app and have the items delivered right to their car. Once notified that an order is ready for pickup, members simply park in one of the designated, curbside parking spaces and check in on the BJ’s app to notify the club of their arrival. A team member will then bring the order out and load it into the vehicle for contactless service.

BJ’s also announced that the company is expanding its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items. Members can order from a wide variety of fresh and frozen items in addition to general merchandise products, grocery items and sundries on BJs.com or the BJ’s app for pickup in-club. The expansion of the company’s buy online, pick up in-club service is currently available in select clubs and will be available at all locations by the end of October 2020.

BJ’s has built a robust digital offering so that members can shop their way. In recent years, the company has launched an improved website, mobile app, digital coupons, buy online, pick-up in club, same-day grocery delivery and more.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

Corporate_Communications


Contacts

Kristy Houston
KHouston@BJs.com | 774-512-5086

Jennie Hardin
JHardin@BJs.com | 774-512-6978

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Avetta’s Danny Shields Honored Among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s ‘2020 Pros to Know’

Posted on Author Business Wire

As supply chain risk management becomes increasingly complex, Avetta helps its clients and supplier base to maintain safe workplaces; meet safety and credentialing requirements
OREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riskmanagement–Avetta®, one of the world’s …
BusinessWire

NOVO BANCO Selects Fiserv to Modernize Payments Processing

Posted on Author Business Wire

Bank will leverage Enterprise Payments Platform and Advantage Fee from Fiserv to deliver an integrated end-to-end billing and payments experience to customers
BROOKFIELD, Wis. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech–Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leadin…
BusinessWire

K Health and LSU Partner for Louisiana Statewide COVID-19 Relief

Posted on Author Business Wire

Free Access to Virtual Primary Care Available for All Louisiana State Residents for the Month of April
BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LSU, the state’s flagship university, and K Health, a virtual primary care service, today announced a partnership…