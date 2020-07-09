BitTorrent & µTorrent Now Accept BUSD, Announce 25% off Crypto-based Purchases of Pro

Customers may use Binance USD Stablecoin to purchase BitTorrent or µTorrent Classic Pro at discount

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BEP2--BitTorrent Inc., the leading company in peer-to-peer protocols and products, today announced that customers may purchase BitTorrent and µTorrent Classic Pro with BUSD, Binance’s USD-backed stablecoin, as well as BNB (BEP2), the native asset on Binance Chain. With the help of CoinPayments.net, a leading integrated payment gateway provider for cryptocurrencies, BUSD joins TRX, BNB, BTC, BTT, and OKB as the sixth cryptocurrency accepted by BitTorrent. For a limited time, the company is offering 25% off all crypto-based Pro purchases.

"Today we are pleased to accept BUSD as another digital payment option for Classic Pro for both BitTorrent and µTorrent users,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. “By using BUSD or our other supported cryptocurrencies, millions of customers can unlock powerful features such as malware protection from our popular desktop torrent clients."

BUSD users may purchase one-year subscriptions of BitTorrent or µTorrent Classic products, including Pro, Ad-Free, and Pro+VPN for Windows. Pro includes advanced malware protection, no ads, an HD media player, file conversion, and premium customer support.

“We are thrilled to work with BitTorrent to offer BUSD, a NYDFS regulated stablecoin as one of the main payment options for purchasing Classic Pro. BUSD continues to grow in use cases and adoption within the industry,” said Samuel Lim, Chief Compliance Officer at Binance. “Holding stable value and built for convenient global transfers, stablecoins like BUSD will become the preferred choice of payments in the near future.”

Alongside the addition of BUSD, BitTorrent and µTorrent have also replaced BNB (ERC20) with the faster and more liquid BNB (BEP2) as a payment option. This follows the recently announced adoption of Binance Chain by CoinPayments.net and is expected to improve the experience for BNB users when subscribing to Classic Pro.

Visit bittorrent.com or utorrent.com to learn more or purchase BitTorrent or µTorrent Classic Pro.

About BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is the largest decentralized peer-to-peer network in the world, with over 90 million active users driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON, one of the largest blockchain protocols, offers high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps). The ecosystem is governed by Super Representatives and the TRON community.

About BUSD

BUSD (Binance USD) is a stablecoin pegged to the United States Dollar (USD). Approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and issued in partnership with Paxos, BUSD is available for purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD to 1 USD.

TRON BitTorrent

Ryan Dennis

press@tron.network



Binance

pr@binance.com