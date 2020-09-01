Bitmovin Announces Bitmovin Live – IBC Edition

Bitmovin’s live virtual event series is back, with live tech sessions highlighting innovations across video workflows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CMAF--Bitmovin, a leading provider of video infrastructure for digital media companies around the world, today announced Bitmovin Live – IBC Edition, its latest, live virtual event series with tech sessions that will be of interest to streaming/OTT and technology industry executives, in addition to developers across the globe. The focus for this series of events is innovative ways to reduce the costs of video distribution and app development and optimizing video workflows to elevate the viewer experience. Bitmovin Live – IBC Edition will take place from September 8th – 24th. All sessions will be available on-demand for those not able to view the events live. More information on Bitmovin Live – IBC Edition, and to register, visit: https://www.bitmovin.com/ibc-edition

“The Bitmovin Live series has demonstrated how it has been possible to adapt quickly and effectively to an online-only conference format in response to COVID-19,” said Ben Dales, Digital Media Manager from the broadcast and media technology industry trade group IABM. “IABM has long been a champion of collaboration, and with Bitmovin Live - IBC Edition, we are impressed to see Bitmovin expand its involvement to partners, industry leaders, and sometimes even competitors in the spirit of providing a place for the community to thrive despite the global challenges.”

The marquee event kicks-off on September 10th with executives from Roku, YouTube, Sky Studios, ViacomCBS and Bitmovin discussing “Succeeding in the Global Streaming Economy.” Variety International Editor Manori Ravindran will moderate the conversation that will be hosted in the “Variety Streaming Room” presented by Bitmovin on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. To sign up, please visit: Variety Streaming Room: Succeeding in the Global Streaming Economy

The closing session, moderated by IABM on September 23rd, will be “Innovating SVOD and AVOD strategies for reshaped media landscape.” Sign up at Innovating AVOD and SVOD strategies

Bitmovin is dedicated to using new and innovative ways of interacting with event participants. As a compliment to the usual programming of webinars, tech talks and panels, it has created a “Virtual VR Event Booth,” a space that can bring prospects and customers closer to Bitmovin’s employees and services.

“The ‘Virtual VR Event Booth’ will showcase a high-level overview of Bitmovin origins, the value the company brings, as well as a look at the solutions and products that are offered,” said Jamie Attfield, Head of Design at Bitmovin. “Attendees are also free to explore an assortment of collateral pieces that can be downloaded to their machines and devices for further reading. This experience will be accessible on mobile, desktop and Oculus Quest, bringing a new perspective on how the company can communicate in the digital realm.”

About Bitmovin:

Built for technical professionals in the OTT video market, Bitmovin’s software solutions help you optimize customer operations and reduce time-to-market, resulting in the best viewer experience imaginable. This is achieved through our device reach, flexible and scalable integration, and commitment to supporting our customers. Learn more at www.bitmovin.com.

Glenn Mendel

Escalate Communications

(e) glenn@escalatecommunications.com

(p) +1 760-798-1563