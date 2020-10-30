Bitglass Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CASBs for Third Consecutive Year

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CASB--Bitglass, the Total Cloud Security Company, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs), marking the third year in a row that the company has been recognized in this quadrant. Bitglass was named a Leader for its completeness of vision and its ability to execute in the CASB market.

Bitglass’ multi-mode CASB is one part of its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, along with Zero Trust Network Access and the world’s only on-device Secure Web Gateway. Integrating these technologies into a unified platform enables Bitglass to secure any interaction, and uniquely address the requirements that enterprises face today.

This news comes on the heels of Bitglass’ continued acceleration in the market. The company was recently awarded a patent for the fundamental technology necessary for enforcing access control in the cloud and has continued to expand on an architectural footprint of almost 300 points of presence operating at a verified and published uptime of 99.99% five years running. Its worldwide network of value-added resellers has expanded by over 50% this year, and it has continued to grow its ecosystem of technology integrations with new partners like CrowdStrike, Bitdefender, Splunk, QRadar, Duo, and more.

“We believe this recognition from Gartner underscores Bitglass’ leadership in the market and speaks to our forward-thinking approach and ability to execute in the market,” said Anurag Kahol, CTO of Bitglass. “Throughout 2020, we have continued to invest in platform enhancements and integrations that ensure our customers have the comprehensive security needed for modern work environments. As evidenced by our rapidly growing customer base, Bitglass remains the platform of choice.”

For a complimentary copy of Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, visit: https://pages.bitglass.com/CD---FY20Q4---Gartner-Magic-Quadrant_LP1.html?&utm_source=pr

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers, Steve Riley, Craig Lawson, 22 October 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SASEDay

Join Bitglass at SASEDay, a virtual gathering that brings together practitioners from the broader community to share perspectives and best practices from the real world when approaching a SASE architecture. Attendees can register here: https://saseday.splashthat.com/

About Bitglass

Bitglass’ Total Cloud Security Platform is the only secure access service edge offering that combines a Gartner-MQ-Leading cloud access security broker, the world’s only on-device secure web gateway, and zero trust network access to secure any interaction. Its Polyscale Architecture boasts an industry-leading uptime of 99.99% and delivers unrivaled performance and real-time scalability to any location in the world. Based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide, the company is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

Bitglass Contacts

U.S. Press Contact

Emily Ashley

10Fold for Bitglass

916-710-0950

Bitglass@10fold.com

EMEA Press Contact

Lesley Booth

Touchdown for Bitglass

+44 (0) 1252 717040

lbooth@touchdownpr.com