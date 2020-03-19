BITA Risk Wins Best Compliance Solution at Family Wealth Report Awards in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BITA Risk, part of corfinancial (a leading provider of specialist software and services to the financial services sector), announces today that it has triumphed at the Seventh Annual Family Wealth Report Awards, winning the prestigious Best Compliance Solution Award.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognize companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2019’.

The judging panel commented:

'Built to help educate the client on risk, the winner elevates risk management to a science.'

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Daryl Roxburgh, President and Global Head: BITA Risk said: "In these difficult and complicated times, it is great to have our passion for doing things right in client risk profiling, suitability and on-going risk management recognized and to have won against major players in the US market. Our belief that the client and advisor must share a common understanding of risk is key to the success over the last 17 years of our risk profiling and suitability compliance solutions. This is known by our clients and now recognized by the FWR judges - well done team BITA!”

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: “The firms who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management.”

About BITA Risk

With client AUM in excess of £165bn, BITA Risk is the leading UK provider of integrated private client suitability profiling, portfolio management, risk and monitoring applications in the HNW and UHNW sectors. It gives managers freedom within a framework to construct and manage portfolios in the context of risk, policy and mandate, so they achieve suitability whilst delivering control and transparency to management.

Through partners in the BITA eco-system, our clients can access market leading GIPS compliant performance and attribution, financial planning tools and business process outsourcing in the UK and the USA.

About corfinancial

corfinancial provides software solutions and advisory services to banking and financial services organizations worldwide. The firm has offices in Boston, New York and London.

There are four key problem areas corfinancial looks to solve through its primary software and service offerings: Salerio a post-trade processing solution that enables asset managers, hedge fund managers and securities/fund services firms to automate the flow of securities and treasury trades from matching through settlement; Paragon a comprehensive front-to-back office fixed income portfolio accounting, processing and reporting solution for banks; BITA Risk provides an integrated, end-to-end private client suitability, portfolio management and monitoring solution with full risk management and portfolio analytics; designed to mirror and systematize the investment process of wealth managers and private banks; Costars an investment administration platform for third party administrators, fund supermarkets and wealth management companies.

