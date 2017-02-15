BirdEye Soars With $25 Million Series B

SUNNYVALE — BirdEye, which helps companies manage their reputation and customer experience, has secured a $25 million Series B investment led by World Innovation Lab (WiL) with super pro-rata participation from existing investor Trinity Ventures. As part of this financing, veteran VC Rob Theis joined BirdEye’s Board of Directors.

The investment in the company will be used to accelerate product innovation and growth of enterprise business in several verticals.

BirdEye is a next-generation business reputation and customer experience platform that reimagines how customer feedback is used to acquire and retain customers. The company offers businesses an integrated platform for online presence, brand monitoring, reputation marketing, customer experience management, business intelligence and competitor analysis. BirdEye is trusted by over 15,000 businesses in multiple verticals, from large hospitals like Weill Cornell managing online presence and patient experience, to retail chains like David’s Bridal improving frontline store operations.

The company said it opened three new offices in 2016 and has over 100 employees.

BirdEye was founded by Yahoo, Google, and Amazon alumni and bootstrapped to meaningful revenues, before they raised $8 million in Series A in 2016 with Trinity Ventures and investments from Silicon Valley luminaries such as Marc Benioff, CEO and founder of Salesforce; Jerry Yang, co-founder of Yahoo; Gokul Rajaram, Godfather of Google AdSense; and Kevin Weil, Head of Product at Twitter and Instagram.

“We led the BirdEye Series A investment 12 months ago, and the company has grown revenue almost 3x and is scaling upmarket with an increasing amount of revenue mix from enterprise customers. What makes the company unique is that they’re growing fast, but are profitable – we don’t see that too often in Silicon Valley,” said Ajay Chopra, managing partner at Trinity Ventures.