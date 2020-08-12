BioUtah Statement on Launch of Altitude Lab, Largest Life Sciences Incubator in Utah

Recursion and University of Utah found incubator to propel new generation of life sciences in the region

“This is truly a life sciences milestone in Utah. We applaud Recursion and the University of Utah for their leadership in founding Altitude Lab. With one of the fastest-growing life sciences sectors in the nation, Utah will benefit greatly from this unique incubator. It further expands our footprint in the region by supporting and accelerating our industry’s innovators and early-stage companies, from device and diagnostics, to drug discovery and health information technology. In addition to its state-of-the-art 14,500 square foot lab facility, Altitude will offer resident companies workshops, mentoring, and non-dilutive funding resources that are so critical to success. This is really an effort to seed and nurture the next generation of life sciences companies in the state. BioUtah looks forward to supporting the lab and its residents as part of a larger strategy to establish Utah as a global hub for the life sciences.”

