BioSpyder Files Action Against HTG Molecular Diagnostics in Federal Court

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, BioSpyder Technologies, Inc. (“BioSpyder”) filed a civil action in the federal court for the Northern District of California, seeking a declaratory judgment that the BioSpyder TempO-Seq gene expression profiling assay does not infringe any valid claim in U.S. Patent No. 8,741,564 (“the ’564 patent”) for Quantitative Nuclease Protection Assay (QNPA) and Sequencing (QNPS) Improvements.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (“HTG”) has repeatedly and baselessly asserted that BioSpyder has infringed the ’564 patent. To counter HTG’s unfounded and reckless allegations of patent infringement, BioSpyder filed the declaratory judgment action to vindicate itself and its technology. BioSpyder looks forward to establishing the fact that it does not infringe any valid claim of the ’564 patent.

BioSpyder respects all valid intellectual property rights, takes intellectual property rights very seriously, and has its own portfolio of patents. “Since our founding in 2011, BioSpyder has respected the intellectual property of those who have blazed a trail before us,” said Joel McComb, CEO of BioSpyder. “Simply put, we view the actions of HTG as reckless and baseless, and with this action are putting HTG on notice that we will vigorously defend our premier technology and intellectual property.”

About BioSpyder Technologies, Inc.

BioSpyder Technologies is based in Carlsbad, California and is a privately held company serving the Research, Diagnostic, Toxicology, Single Cell, and Drug Discovery markets. BioSpyder is the developer of TempO-SeqTM, a targeted gene expression technology which applies up to whole transcriptome analysis from sample types such as purified DNA/RNA, FFPE, single cells, whole blood, and whole organisms. In addition to providing kits and services to its customers, BioSpyder is focused on developing innovative applications of the TempO-Seq core technology both internally and through diagnostic partners. More information about BioSpyder Technologies, Inc. is available at www.biospyder.com.

Case #4:20-cv-05607

Stephen Condon

BioSpyder, Inc.

ph. 760 476 1800

PublicRelations@biospyder.com