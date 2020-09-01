Biome Analytics Appoints Michael Thompson President

Medical device and analytics veteran brings 15 years of senior leadership experience and a proven track record of value creation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biome Analytics, the leading cardiovascular performance company, today announced the appointment of Michael Thompson as President, effective September 8, 2020. Thompson will assume day to day operational responsibility while Stuart Jacobson, founder of Biome Analytics will continue in his role as CEO and Chairman.

"Michael is a proven healthcare technology veteran. His experience and market knowledge provide Biome with leadership needed to build upon our success and take Biome to the next level," said Jacobson. “Biome’s rich history of providing clinical performance solutions for enterprise heart centers, and its proven focus on excellence in innovation, mean that we have tremendous opportunities ahead of us. The addition of an enthusiastic, creative thinker like Michael is a recipe for long-term success and growth.”

“I am thrilled to join the leadership team of Biome, a company that delivers tangible returns on investment for clients seeking to improve their financial and clinical performance,” said Thompson. “My number one priority is to assist hospitals and cardiovascular care teams as they recover from the national pandemic, especially delays in elective cardiovascular procedures. As these procedures begin to come back on-line, Biome can use analytics and digital technology to transform how cardiovascular care is delivered. Our proprietary applications, driven by deep knowledge and machine learning, help enterprise cardiovascular service lines manage the dual imperatives of delivering high-performance care to those who need it while maximizing efficiency and contribution margins.”

About Michael Thompson

Prior to joining Biome, Thompson was the Chief Operating Officer and Board member at Medstreaming, a global healthcare informatics company specializing in AI-enabled cardiovascular health workflow applications and real-world evidence clinical data platforms. As a key member of the senior management team, he helped scale the start-up business into a mid-market company (quadrupling revenue), orchestrated two acquisitions, and grew head count from 49 to 300 employees. Before this, Thompson was vice president of ultrasound sales and marketing for Mindray North America. At Mindray, he built direct and distribution sales channels and was responsible for numerous marketing initiatives and new product introductions, all of which led to 16 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. Thompson has held senior positions in patient monitoring, anesthesia delivery, medical device sales, sales management, and product management throughout his 25 year career. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a major in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

About Biome Analytics

Biome (www.biome.io) is the leading cardiovascular performance company dedicated to helping doctors and health systems deliver the best care, to the most patients, at the lowest cost. Biome partners with ambitious enterprise heart centers and cardiovascular teams looking to achieve superior clinical and financial performance. Clients rely on Biome’s proprietary machine learning, human-enabled technology, and Biome’s community-driven Knowledge Network™ to activate their data assets, engage physicians, and accelerate performance improvement. Within days of onboarding, clients gain actionable insights with minimal impact on IT resources. Based in San Francisco, with offices in Chicago and New York, the UCSF Digital Health awards recognized Biome as a “Top 10 Best Patient Cost Savings” solution.

