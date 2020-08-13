Bioceres Crop Solutions Subsidiary Rizobacter Argentina S.A. Completes $17.0 Million Offering of Series IV Corporate Bonds

ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, announced today that its subsidiary Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (“Rizobacter”) has completed a $17.0 million public offering of Series IV corporate bonds under its global program of corporate bonds in the Argentine market. The bonds mature in August 2023 and pay an annual nominal interest rate of 0.0%.

Rizobacter intends to use the proceeds of the bond issuance to support working capital, extend debt maturities, and reduce financing costs, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Mr. Enrique Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer of Bioceres, said, “ Rizobacter’s performance track record and credit rating allowed us to complete the transaction on highly favorable terms. We made excellent use of our ability to issue US dollar-pegged debt at an opportune time when the local credit market seeks to channel, into hard currency instruments, additional liquidity arising from monetary expansion policies implemented in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This latest bond offering issuance is consistent with our financial strategy to continue improving Bioceres’ debt profile and financial flexibility, as it strengthens our liquidity position and effectively reduces our average cost of debt, while we continue advancing the deployment of our HB4® technology and further expand our business internationally.”

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit https://investors.biocerescrops.com

Forward-looking statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include estimated financial information and, among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses by governments, clients and the Company, on our business, financial condition, liquidity position and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether (i) the health and safety measures implemented to safeguard employees and assure business continuity will be successful, (ii) the uncertainty related to COVID-19 in the farming community will be short lived, and (iii) we will be able to coordinate efforts to ramp up inventories. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Company’s current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from management’s expectations or could affect the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial results and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the Company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

