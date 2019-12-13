Bio-Rad Makes Progress Recovering from Recent Ransomware Attack

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that the Company is making good progress recovering from a ransomware attack that was detected on Bio-Rad’s network on December 5, 2019. Once the malicious software was detected, Bio-Rad immediately took certain systems offline as part of its comprehensive response to contain the activity.

The Bio-Rad website and telephone communications have been brought back online. Bio-Rad is continuing to restore affected systems and return to normal operations and the Company has resumed taking orders and shipping product. Our global ERP system was not affected by the attack, and we have found no evidence of unauthorized access, transfer, or misuse of data or personal information.

“ We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we work to re-establish our systems following this attack,” said Norman Schwartz, Bio-Rad President and Chief Executive Officer. “ I would like to recognize the incredible work of Bio-Rad employees around the world this past week and commend their outstanding efforts to minimize disruption to our customers as we navigated this situation.”

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.2 billion in 2018. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.

This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding the recent ransomware attack. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of the company and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding the Company’s risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” in Bio-Rad’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bio-Rad cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

