Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.


  • BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00pm PT
  • William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 8:40am CT
  • 2020 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Virtual Conference
    Presentation: Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:50pm ET

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflows. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Carolyn Bass
Investor@ir.bill.com

Press Contact:
PR@hq.bill.com

