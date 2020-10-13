BIGtoken Announces George Stella as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$FPVD--BIGtoken®, Inc., a company started as a division of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), announced that George Stella, executive vice president at SRAX, will be appointed chief revenue officer of BIGtoken following its transition into a standalone publicly traded company. As previously announced, SRAX has entered into a definitive agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (“FPVD”), pursuant to which upon closing, SRAX will receive 88.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of FPVD in exchange for 100% of the shares of BIGtoken. Upon completion of the transaction, FPVD will be rebranded as BIGtoken.

Stella brings more than 20 years of digital media experience. Stella became the head of SRAX Shopper when BIGtoken first emerged, and became key in designing solutions for large brand advertisers. As BIGtoken launched, Stella crafted its early commercial product strategy and initial go to market plan.

Prior to joining SRAX and BIGtoken in 2018, his shopper marketing experience over the previous seven years includes driving digital shopper strategies and leveraging real-time consumer intent data at Yieldbot, and senior sales positions at OwnerIQ and HookLogic. Stella began his digital media career at 24/7 Real Media, where he spent more than 11 years as a sales director. Stella’s advertising and media career began at Comedy Central.

“I am very proud to say we have doubled revenues every quarter this year, and currently serve seven of the top ten CPG advertisers as repeat customers,” said Stella. “I couldn’t be more excited at the opportunity to pave the way forward as leaders in consumer privacy, data, insights, and media as our industry navigates this rapidly evolving new data economy.”

About George Stella

Most recently at Yieldbot, Stella's experience includes driving digital shopper strategies and leveraging real-time consumer intent data. In addition, his shopper marketing experience over the past seven years includes sales and media positions at OwnerIQ and HookLogic. Stella began his digital media career at 24/7 Real Media, where he spent more than 11 years as a sales director. Stella's advertising career began at Comedy Central.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken® is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Natalie Santos

BIGtoken

investor@bigtoken.com