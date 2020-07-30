BigTime Software Introduces Secure, Integrated Payment Platform

BigTime Wallet will streamline faster payments, improve cash flow, and enhance its personalized client experience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigTime Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for professional services firms, today introduced BigTime Wallet, a new feature within its product designed to facilitate online payments between professional service firms and the clients they serve.

“ We’re all about ease of use and giving you more billable time back in your day. Accepting payments through BigTime Wallet means receiving cash faster, and no longer dealing with the hassle of switching between invoicing and payments software,” said Jake Matyas, COO of BigTime Software.

BigTime Wallet easily consolidates payments online and allows for recurring payments, giving users the ability to streamline their cash flow. It is compliant with PCI standards, keeping the payments secure and accepting all major credit cards and ACH with ease.

“ We know that one of the keys to a successful client relationship is creating a personalized-branded experience for the client, all the way through their collection process. By adding a payment feature to our product, we are enabling our clients to collect payments through a secured platform that reflects the professionalism they exhibit in every other customer interaction,” said Brian Saunders, founder and CEO of BigTime Software.

In addition to its Wallet feature, BigTime offers time and expense tracking, billing and invoicing, resource and project management, and DCAA compliant timekeeping all online or through its mobile app. To learn more, click here.

ABOUT BIGTIME SOFTWARE, INC.

BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from accounting, engineering, and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.

Beth Saunders

(630) 546-5941

esaunders@clermontpartners.com