BigCommerce Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Series 1 common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. BigCommerce has applied to list its Series 1 common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “BIGC.”


Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Raymond James, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or
  • Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: +1 888 603 5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service commerce platform that enables merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses online by delivering a unique combination of easy-to-use enterprise functionality and flexibility that powers both customers’ branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.


