Big Switch Networks Secures $30.7 Million

SANTA CLARA – Big Switch Networks has secured $30.7 million in new financing to expand sales and product expansion as organizations shift to next-generation networking solutions to modernize data centers.

The financing includes participation from Dell Technologies Capital, Silverlake Waterman, Index Ventures, Morgenthaler Ventures, MSD Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Intel Capital, a strategic investment from a Tier-1 service provider, and others. Big Switch’s total funding raised to date has now exceeded $120 million.

“This funding is an important vote of confidence from a world class group of investors in Big Switch’s ability to execute on our mission to disrupt the status quo of networking,” said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. “This financing will enable us to further expand our geographical footprint and to invest in regions where we are seeing accelerating adoption of our products. In addition, as we were recently positioned as a Visionary in the 2017 Gartner Data Center Networking Magic Quadrant, we want to continue to invest in R&D and innovation.”

Big Switch Networks has two solutions: Big Monitoring Fabric, a Next-Generation Network Packet Broker, which enables pervasive security and monitoring of data center and cloud traffic for inline or out-of-band deployments and Big Cloud Fabric, the industry’s first Next-Generation switching fabric that allows for choice of switching hardware for OpenStack, VMware, Container and Big Data use cases.

Big Switch Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara with offices located in Tokyo, Melbourne, London and Istanbul.