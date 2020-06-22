Big Health Scores $39 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO —– Big Health, a developer of digital therapeutics dedicated to helping millions back to good mental health, has raised $39 million in a Series B financing, led by Gilde Healthcare and joined by co-lead Morningside Ventures; existing investors Kaiser Permanente Ventures (KPV) and Octopus Ventures; and Samsung NEXT.

Janke Dittmer, general partner at Gilde and Isaac Cheng, partner at Morningside, will join the Big Health board, which also includes Liz Rockett (KPV), Alliott Cole (Octopus) and Arun Gupta (Founder, Quartet). Big Health will use the funds to invest in new product development, expand its distribution channels, and scale its commercialization activities.

“We’re excited about the mission of Big Health to provide fully automated mental health solutions to millions of people worldwide,” said Janke Dittmer of Gilde Healthcare. “Our investment philosophy is to support fast-growing, global businesses that deliver better care at lower cost and Big Health is a perfect fit.”

“We’re very pleased to add Big Health, the leading digital therapeutics company in mental health, to our therapeutics portfolio,” said Isaac Cheng, M.D., of Morningside Ventures. “Big Health has led the market in their commitment to clinical evidence, and in pioneering innovative go-to-market strategies. We believe the company is ideally positioned to dominate the digital therapeutics space, and to help millions back to good mental health as a result.”

In June 2019, Big Health announced a partnership with CVS Health, to streamline customer adoption of its digital therapeutics; the first step was to add Big Health’s Sleepio — for poor sleep — to the CVS pharmacy benefit management formulary, which simplifies employer sign-up and reimbursement.

“We entered 2020 having doubled our revenues in 2019,” said Peter Hames, Big Health co-founder and chief executive officer. “That’s because customers such as Target, Comcast and The Home Depot recognize that our digital therapeutics can fill a growing gap in their portfolio of mental health benefits. With this funding and with Janke’s and Isaac’s strategic insights, we are well positioned to accelerate our new product innovation, and add more sales and distribution capacity to meet increasing demand.”