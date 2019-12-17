Big Advancements Coming to RoofClaim.com in 2020

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the year comes to a close, RoofClaim.com has big plans for the new decade and the start of 2020. Beginning in January of 2020, RoofClaim.com is changing their business model to be a platform business that connects all three parties—insurance, contractors, and property owners—involved in the roof replacement process. This will allow for easier and more consistent communication between all three parties involved.

RoofClaim.com is also striving to become a more technological company by creating a customer portal and app. With the world becoming more technologically advanced, new developments are required in order to maintain a competitive advantage within the industry. The purpose of this customer portal app is to enhance the user experience for customers by making the app easy to use, transparent, and fast. Through the app, the property owner will be able to quickly and simply submit an insurance claim, order a drone report, and interact with all relevant parties regarding the roof installation. Property owners will also be able to find a list of Frequently Asked Questions and to view detailed information about the roof replacement process. No human interaction is needed or necessary with this app, however the customer service representatives will still be available to help if needed. RoofClaim.com has discovered that the self-service trend is the way to go with customers being able to find answers and get results rapidly. This customer portal app will increase user experience and customer satisfaction.

Another new concept RoofClaim.com is promoting in 2020 is a Contractor Network. RoofClaim.com has been in the industry for 15+ years and is beginning to build up a high-volume contractor network to support this model. The creation of this contractor network is to build a network of the best contractors within each market or region. In order for a contractor to join this high-profile network, there will be stringent qualification policies. However, the benefits will be reduced overhead and faster profits. RoofClaim.com will be presenting the technology behind the Contractor Network at the 2020 International Roofing Expo in Dallas, TX. A pilot program will be offered to a limited number of select contractors. The app release is scheduled for early July 2020. Applications to be part of the Contractor Network will be accepted at the IRE. This is a great new opportunity for contractors to grow their business.

RoofClaim.com is excited for these new advancements (the platform business model, customer portal app, and contractor network) to overall enhance user experience and quality. These developments will not only benefit the customers, but will also streamline the process and make it more efficient and effective. Look for these upgrades coming soon in early 2020.

For more information, please contact Arielle Dysart at (770) 426-5500 ext. 1001, or email at media@roofclaim.com. Check out the RoofClaim.com website at www.roofclaim.com to find additional information about the company, services on offer, and to get the roof replacement process started.

