Bidgely Executives Accepted Into Forbes Communications and Business Councils

CMO Gautam Aggarwal and COO Varun Nagaraj join CEO Abhay Gupta, two-year member of Forbes Technology Council, as official Council members

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely, the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for global utilities, announced today the acceptance of Chief Marketing Officer Gautam Aggarwal into the Forbes Communications Council and Chief Operating Officer Varun Nagaraj into the Forbes Business Council. Aggarwal and Nagaraj’s inclusion in the Forbes Councils community will further add to Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta’s thought leadership content within the Forbes Technology Council on the power of artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and personalization in the energy industry. The additional expert insights into effective marketing and business operations strategies for these new Councils underscores Bidgely’s commitment to the energy community, which fuels its mission to ensure utilities have organization-wide resilience and are prepared for future changes and challenges.

“It is an honor to join Forbes’ prestigious community of marketing communications experts and thought leaders. I look forward to having a platform to share my marketing expertise, especially for helping organizations increase customer awareness and engagement in results-driven ways,” said Aggarwal.

“Forbes’ Business Council is the culmination of world-class thought leadership across every industry, and I am proud to have been selected as a member. I believe my perspectives and experience will be a valuable resource as we strive to advance the success of businesses worldwide,” said Nagaraj.

Previously, Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta has published on Forbes tangible, knowledge-based guidance to leaders in the energy industry focusing specifically on how energy providers can integrate AI-powered enterprise analytics into real-time operational strategies. Gupta has also addressed the use of personalization to improve customer satisfaction, engagement and loyalty, as well as the role of utilities in electric vehicle adoption and energy-efficient consumer behavior. Most recently, Gupta shared timely information on the use of AI to shift to virtual operations during COVID-19 shutdowns and how to better service small-to-medium sized businesses.

“We are honored to welcome Gautam and Varun into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

Forbes Councils are an invitation-only community for executives, whose members have been vetted and selected based on the depth and diversity of their experience, including a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. As members of their respective Councils, Aggarwal and Nagaraj gain access to exclusive professional opportunities and are invited to connect and collaborate with fellow executive leaders.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

