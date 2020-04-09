BetterUp Partners with AB InBev to Strengthen Diversity and Inclusion Through New Leadership Development Program

The BetterUp Program kicks off today with 150 AB InBev female leaders who will receive unlimited access to BetterUp’s coaching platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp, the market leader and pioneer of mobile, personalized coaching for professionals, announced today that it has partnered with AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) to offer a new global pilot program to drive diversity, foster an inclusive work environment, and provide coaching and support in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The first 150 participants include women in 18 countries at various careers levels who were nominated by their managers. Participants now have unlimited access to BetterUp’s coaching platform, which includes 1:1, personalized coaching, access to specialists providing support on timely topics such as effectively managing remote work, stress management, and work/life balance for working parents with children at home. Each participant’s coaching journey will be tailored according to individual preferences and learning styles, with the aim of creating a climate of trust, building positive relationships, and helping employees navigate the uncertainty and difficult circumstances associated with the current health pandemic.

“We’ve become a leader in the beverage industry by putting our people front and center, and by offering our new BetterUp coaching program, we continue to raise the bar to achieve an even more supportive, inclusive, and innovative workplace,” says Dr. Lyndsey Cochrun, Global Head of Leadership Development at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

“We recognize that an inclusive workplace is just as critical as having a diverse workforce because it enables individuals to feel empowered to share their unique perspectives and ideas, which leads to better decision-making and superior results across the entire company,” says Laura Brady, Global Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

BetterUp’s evidence-based research shows that employees who feel a strong sense of belonging, versus a weak one, experience a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% reduction in turnover risk, and a 75% decrease in sick days.

“Global powerhouses such as AB InBev understand the importance of inclusive workplaces to drive performance and innovation, and BetterUp has proven itself as a partner that helps organizations drive transformational change by investing in their people,” says Alexi Robichaux, CEO and co-founder of BetterUp. “BetterUp is honored to be partnering with AB InBev to foster an increased sense of workplace belonging and enhance the overall employee experience.”

BetterUp’s coaching platform includes 1:1 hyper-personalized coaching at scale in over 30 languages across 66 countries, immersive learning with over 2,000 pieces of content, and analytics and insights to help employees grow professionally, personally, and purposefully.

As the world’s largest brewer, AB InBev is dedicated to becoming a more diverse and inclusive company to reflect the diversity of its consumers and maintain a sustainable global competitive advantage for the next 100+ years. Diversity and inclusion live within AB InBev’s 10 Culture Principles and are integrated into multiple programs such as Crafting Women Leaders.

Today, nearly half of AB InBev’s U.S. breweries and a quarter of its breweries in Argentina, China and Europe are led by female head brewmasters, and they play a crucial role in brewing some of the company’s best-known products.

