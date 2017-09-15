SAN FRANCISCO — Research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have announced their annual ranking of the country’s Best Workplaces for Women. Employee survey results from the winners showed that companies where women are thriving also tend to offer better workplace experiences for all employees.

The law firm Cooley LLP, based in Palo Alto, ranked No. 5 on the list and Mountain View software company Intuit was No. 9.

“Fair hiring, pay and benefits are just the table stakes for retaining talented people in 2017. The Best Workplaces for Women stand above competitors by creating trustworthy organizations that eliminate gaps in employees’ day-to-day experience. You can see the results in healthy, dedicated teams where all co-workers thrive,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

Research from Great Place to Work found:

Consistent survey results from men and women correlated strongly with smaller gaps among other demographic groups that frequently report less-positive experiences than their colleagues. These groups include people of color, LGBT individuals, Millennials and employees at lower job or pay levels.

Women at the Best Workplaces gave their employers higher marks for professional development. This is especially significant, as an analysis of all companies surveyed by Great Place to Work found that women’s experience lagged their colleagues’ even as they advanced into leadership roles.

95 percent of women at the winning companies described their organizations as welcoming, friendly and places they are proud to tell others about.

93 percent of all employees at the Best Workplaces said customers would rate their organizations’ service as “excellent”.

The ranking was based on surveys of more than 400,000 employees and were conducted anonymously.