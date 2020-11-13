Best Soundbar Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Bose, Roku & Samsung Soundbar Savings Listed by Consumer Articles

The top early Soundbar deals for Black Friday, featuring Roku smart soundbar, Bose 700, Samsung HW-N650 & more offers

Early Black Friday soundbar deals for 2020 are underway.

Best Soundbar Deals:

The Q90R is a Samsung soundbar that got excellent reviews for good reason. It stands out from the rest because of its immersive surround sound, thanks to its Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. On the other hand, the Bose 700 and 500 soundbars boast Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and SimpleSync for personal TV listening, making them a favorite for many home audio aficionados.

The lineup has also been expanded with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300, an affordable way to enhance the home-viewing experience. Then there’s the Roku Soundbar that features excellent sound and streaming up to 4K, providing easy access to over 500,000 TV episodes and movies.

