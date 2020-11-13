Best Soundbar Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Bose, Roku & Samsung Soundbar Savings Listed by Consumer Articles

The top early Soundbar deals for Black Friday, featuring Roku smart soundbar, Bose 700, Samsung HW-N650 & more offers
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday soundbar deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the latest offers on Bose 500, 300, Samsung & Roku soundbars. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to 50% on soundbars from top brands like Samsung, Bose, LG & Vizio at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals on a wide range of TV soundbars
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of soundbars at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, LG, Bose, Vizio & Sonos
- Shop the latest Sonos Beam & Sonos Arc soundbars at Sonos.com
- Save up to 40% on Samsung soundbars & home theater set-ups at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Samsung soundbars and home theater surround sound systems
- Save up to $225 on Samsung soundbars & home surround sound systems at Walmart
- Save up to 40% on Bose soundbars at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on the newest Bose 700, 500 & 300 soundbars, TV speakers and Solo TV soundbar systems
- Save up to $50 on Bose soundbars including the Bose 700, 500 & 300 soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on the latest Bose soundbars
- Save up to $150 on the latest Bose soundbars at Bose.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Bose soundbars like the Bose Soundbar 500
- Save on Roku soundbars & smart speakers at Amazon
- Save up to 67% on Vizio soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart
In need of some more deals? Click here to view the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Q90R is a Samsung soundbar that got excellent reviews for good reason. It stands out from the rest because of its immersive surround sound, thanks to its Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. On the other hand, the Bose 700 and 500 soundbars boast Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and SimpleSync for personal TV listening, making them a favorite for many home audio aficionados.
The lineup has also been expanded with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300, an affordable way to enhance the home-viewing experience. Then there’s the Roku Soundbar that features excellent sound and streaming up to 4K, providing easy access to over 500,000 TV episodes and movies.
