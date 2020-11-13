BusinessWire

Best Soundbar Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Bose, Roku & Samsung Soundbar Savings Listed by Consumer Articles

The top early Soundbar deals for Black Friday, featuring Roku smart soundbar, Bose 700, Samsung HW-N650 & more offers


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday soundbar deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the latest offers on Bose 500, 300, Samsung & Roku soundbars. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Soundbar Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to view the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Q90R is a Samsung soundbar that got excellent reviews for good reason. It stands out from the rest because of its immersive surround sound, thanks to its Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. On the other hand, the Bose 700 and 500 soundbars boast Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and SimpleSync for personal TV listening, making them a favorite for many home audio aficionados.

The lineup has also been expanded with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300, an affordable way to enhance the home-viewing experience. Then there’s the Roku Soundbar that features excellent sound and streaming up to 4K, providing easy access to over 500,000 TV episodes and movies.

