Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals (2020): Early Roomba, Dyson, & Shark Vacuum Cleaner Savings Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals (2020): Early Roomba, Dyson, & Shark Vacuum Cleaner Savings

The top early vacuum deals for Prime Day, featuring Dyson and Shark cordless vacuums & Roomba robot vacuum cleaner discounts


Compare the top early vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with all the top Dyson Animal, Shark Navigator, and iRobot Roomba deals.

Amazon Prime Day, which is now running for a sixth consecutive year, is a two-day sales event dedicated to Prime members.

Prime Day 2020 provides shoppers with numerous deals on Roomba, Dyson, and Shark vacuum cleaners over the 48 hour sale. Dyson offers an impressive catalog of powerful vacuums, from cordless stick cleaners and handheld devices to compact cylinder models and robot vacuums. The Dyson V8 Animal, for instance, is a lightweight, cordless model that boasts a powerful suction mechanism and a 40-minute runtime. Meanwhile, the more premium Dyson V11 comes with a dynamic load sensor that automatically adjusts cleaning power depending on floor type.

Shark is another favorite when it comes to deep cleaning your homes. Its best-selling upright vacuum, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away, doubles as a handheld cleaner, thanks to the detachable pod. The machine also features an anti-allergen complete seal technology that captures 99.99% of dust and allergens.

For those who prefer robot vacuums, Roomba remains the go-to-brand. Its top-rated models include the iRobot Roomba 675 and 951. The iRobot 675 vacuum, in particular, supports WiFi connectivity, works with Alexa, and is self-charging.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


