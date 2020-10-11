Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals (2020): Early Roomba, Dyson, & Shark Vacuum Cleaner Savings Reviewed by Consumer Articles

The top early vacuum deals for Prime Day, featuring Dyson and Shark cordless vacuums & Roomba robot vacuum cleaner discounts
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compare the top early vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with all the top Dyson Animal, Shark Navigator, and iRobot Roomba deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Roomba & robot vacuum deals:
- Save up to $356 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners - check the latest deals on all the top-rated Roomba models like the Roomba S9, i7, 960, e5 and brand new i3 and i3+
- Save $201 on the Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $201 on the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $101 on the Roomba S9 Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $81 on the Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $356 on the Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (used) at Amazon
- ION, Roborock, Neato, eufy, ILIFE, Roomba & Samsung POWERbot
- Save $116 on the GOOVI 1600Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $109 on the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum & Mop at Amazon
- Save $95 on the GOOVI 2100Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save up to $201 on the latest Roomba models like the i3, i7, S9, 960, 980 & more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $116 on a wide selection of robot vacuums from top brands including Shark
Best Dyson, Shark & traditional vacuum deals:
- Save up to $100 on Dyson vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on Dyson cordless stick vacuums, lightweight & upright vacs
- Save up to $100 on Shark vacuums - check the latest deals on Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket cordless vacs, Shark ION robot vacuums & steam mops
- Save on a wide range of vacuums & vacuum cleaners - check the latest deals on top-rated cordless, corded, upright & bagless vacuums
- Save $51 on the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $50 on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Shark Rotator Cordless Bagless Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $75 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum at Amazon -
- Save $70 on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum at Amazon
- Save $70 on the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL at Amazon
- Save up to $356 on vacuum cleaners from top brands including Dyson, Shark, Roomba & more - at the Prime Day sale
- Save $70 on the Aucma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon
- Check out the full range of Dyson technology deals including vacuums, hair dryers, fans & purifiers on sale for Prime Day
Interested in more robot vacuum & upright vacuum deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to view all the live discounts at the moment.
Prime Day 2020 discounts only last for a certain amount of time. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon Prime Day, which is now running for a sixth consecutive year, is a two-day sales event dedicated to Prime members.
Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy full access to all the best Prime Day deals.
Prime Day 2020 provides shoppers with numerous deals on Roomba, Dyson, and Shark vacuum cleaners over the 48 hour sale. Dyson offers an impressive catalog of powerful vacuums, from cordless stick cleaners and handheld devices to compact cylinder models and robot vacuums. The Dyson V8 Animal, for instance, is a lightweight, cordless model that boasts a powerful suction mechanism and a 40-minute runtime. Meanwhile, the more premium Dyson V11 comes with a dynamic load sensor that automatically adjusts cleaning power depending on floor type.
Shark is another favorite when it comes to deep cleaning your homes. Its best-selling upright vacuum, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away, doubles as a handheld cleaner, thanks to the detachable pod. The machine also features an anti-allergen complete seal technology that captures 99.99% of dust and allergens.
For those who prefer robot vacuums, Roomba remains the go-to-brand. Its top-rated models include the iRobot Roomba 675 and 951. The iRobot 675 vacuum, in particular, supports WiFi connectivity, works with Alexa, and is self-charging.
Looking for more deals on vacuum cleaners? Click here to access the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andrew Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)