Best Prime Day Speaker Deals 2020: Best Early Bose, Sonos, and Anker Speaker & Soundbar Sales Monitored by Saver Trends

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s a guide to all the top early speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring all the top deals on Sonos and Bose soundbars and speakers & Anker portable speakers. Find the full range of deals by clicking the links below.
Best speaker & home theater deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of speakers from Sonos, Bose, Anker & more top brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 53% on home theater & surround sound systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $100 on the Bose Home Speaker 500 with Built-in Alexa Voice Control at Amazon - play your favorite music by asking Alexa and the Google Assistant
- Save up to $99 on Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater - click the link for the latest deals on the Sonos Move, Arc, Five & One speakers & soundbars
- Save $99 on the Sonos In-Wall Speakers at Amazon - pair of architectural speakers by Sonance for focused listening
- Save up to $100 on Bose compact, wireless Bluetooth & Wi-Fi speakers and home theater systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $55 on the Bose Wave Music System IV at Amazon - lifelike, room-filling sound with breakthrough waveguide technology
- Save $151 on the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Channel Surround System at Amazon - 1000W Dolby Atmos soundbar, dual 10" subwoofers (Wireless) & 4 rear speakers
- Save $280 on the ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker at Amazon - true 3-Way Design delivers more accurate sound than more traditional 2 -way designs
- Save $250 on the Klipsch R-110SW Subwoofer at Amazon - 10" spun-copper cerametallic woofer, 450 watts, front-firing
- Save $201 on the Polk Audio RTI A7 Floorstanding Speaker at Amazon - dual 7” polymer composite cone drivers, 6.5” polymer midrange driver, 1” silk/polymer dome tweeter
- Save $200 on the Klipsch Synergy Black Label Sub-100 Subwoofer at Amazon - 10-inch, front-firing driver, 150 watts continuous, 300 watts of dynamic power
- Save 31% on the Klipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speaker at Amazon - 200 watts, sensitivity 90dB, 4" spun-copper IMG woofer, 1" aluminum LTS tweeter
- Save $220 on the Polk Audio MagniFi Max Home Theater Sound Bar at Amazon - with 5.1 Dolby Digital experience, works with 4K & HD TVs, wireless subwoofer included
Best portable Bluetooth speaker deals:
- Save up to $100 on Bose compact, wireless Bluetooth & Wi-Fi speakers and home theater systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 43% on Bluetooth speakers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated speakers from brands including Bose, Anker & Sonos
- Save 43% on the OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker at Amazon - compact size, loud volume & bass, 100 ft wireless range, IPX5, perfect travel speaker
- Save 36% on the TREBLAB HD77 Ultra Premium Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon - loud 360° HD surround sound, dual pairing, 25W stereo, loudest Bass, 20H battery, IPX6 waterproof
- Save 25% on the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon - wireless Bluetooth streaming, 12 hours of playtime, IPX7 waterproof, premium JBL sound quality
- Save 13% on the Anker Soundcore Mini Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon - powerful sound and robust bass through an advanced 5W driver and passive subwoofer
Best soundbar deals:
- Save up to 30% on top-rated soundbars from Sonos, Bose, LG & Samsung - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 20% on the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System at Amazon - single soundbar that improves TV audio quality and can also stream music through Bluetooth
- Save $102 on the Sony HT-G700: 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar at Amazon - Bluetooth, clear dialogue, wireless subwoofer, sound modes to customize listening
- Save $80 on the LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel High Resolution Sound Bar w/ DTS Virtual:X at Amazon - 2.1 channel with 400W total power, DTS virtual: x sound, 24bit/96kHz
- Save $70 on the JBL Bar 5.1 at Amazon - soundbar with built-in virtual surround, 4K and 10" wireless subwoofer
- Save $70 on the JBL Bar 2.1 at Amazon - 300W, 6. 5" wireless subwoofer, immersive sound experience for your TV without any extra wires or speakers
- Save $50 on the SAMSUNG 5.1ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound and Acoustic Beam at Amazon - 3D surround sound come to life with speakers that fire from the front, side and above
Interested in more deals on home theater, speakers, and soundbars from Bose, Sony, & Anker?
For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.
Prime Day 2020 is a great time to shop for Sonos, Bose, and Anker speaker deals and this year there’s several impressive savings available. If you’re looking to build or expand your home theater, then Sonos’ lineup of speakers is always a solid option. The Sonos Arc, for instance, builds on the success of its predecessor—the Playbar soundbar— while offering upgraded drivers and Dolby Atmos-support. For enhanced bass, the Sonos Sub Gen 2 and 3 feature two force-cancelling drivers that add richness to any home theater setup.
Meanwhile, the Bose Soundbar 700 boasts an eight-microphone array, built-in voice assistants, and support for Dolby Digital and DTS. The company’s top-rated speaker, however, is the SoundLink Color. At just 1.2 lbs., the water-resistant portable speaker offers up to 8 hours of play time and seamless pairing with NFC devices.
The Anker Soundcore 2, on the other hand, offers a similar range for indoor and outdoor use but with a 24-hour play time. The IPX7-rated speaker is Anker’s best-seller when it comes to portable devices, sporting 12W of audio power at just 12.6 ounces. The Soundcore 2 is available in black, red, and blue variants.
