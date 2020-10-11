Best Prime Day iPad, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface & Fire Tablet Deals 2020: Early iPad Air, Mini, Pro & Tablet Savings Found by Retail Fuse

Find the latest early Android tablet & iPad deals for Prime Day, featuring sales on Fire HD tablets, Microsoft Surface Go & Pro, Galaxy Tab S Series, & the newest iPad, iPad Air, & iPad Pro
Best Apple iPad deals:
- Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $63 on the Apple iPad Mini at Amazon - with 7.9-inch retina display, A12 bionic chip, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera, and 10-hour battery life
- Save $50 on the Apple iPad Pro at Amazon - 12.9-inch display, A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Save $34 on the Apple iPad at Amazon - A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Save $36 on the Apple iPad Air 2 (Renewed) at Amazon - 64GB and home button with Touch ID sensor
- Check out the full range of Apple iPads on sale for Amazon Prime Day - check the latest deals on 8th Generation, 7th Gen & older iPad tablets (32GB, 64GB and 128GB)
Best Galaxy Tab deals:
- Save up to $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon - 10.4-inch display, S Pen included, and 64GB and 128GB models available
- Save up to $62 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e at Amazon - ultra-light tablet with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display and 64GB or 128GB capacity
- Save 21% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 at Amazon - with an 8-inch display that immerses you in content, dual speakers that deliver spacious surround sound, and 32GB capacity
- Save $13.17 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 at Amazon - 32GB capacity, Full HD display, and Dolby Atmos surround sound
Best Surface deals:
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $330 on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon - the best Surface laptop for PC gaming with a 13.5-inch display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB capacity
- Save $201 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon - 12.3-inch touch-screen, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, and all-day battery life up to 10.5 hours
- Save $187 on the Microsoft Surface Book 3 at Amazon - 15-inch touch-screen, Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD
- Save $150 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 at Amazon - ultra-slim 2-in-1 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB capacity
Best Fire Tablet deals:
- Save on a wide range of Amazon Fire Tablets - click the link for the latest deals on Fire HD 10, 7, Fire 7 & Fire HD Kids Edition Tablets
- Save on the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet with Wireless Charging Dock at Amazon - 32GB, with 8” HD display
- Save on the Fire HD 10 Tablet at Amazon - 10.1" 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
More tablet deals:
- Save up to 35% on a wide range of tablets - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of tablets on sale for Amazon Prime Day - save on tablets for kids as well as high-powered tablets from Apple, Samsung and Microsoft
Significant discounts on Fire HD tablets, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface Pro, and iPad mini, Pro, and Air are usually available on Amazon Prime Day. The iPad, one of the most well-known and sought-after tablets in the market, comes in many variations. The iPad Air, which runs on the A14 Bionic chip, is capable of editing 4K videos. If you want even more power, the iPad Pro, equipped with the A12Z Bionic chip, is able to run faster than most entry-level laptops out there. As for the iPad Mini, it’s the most compact way to experience what the iPadOS and App Store have to offer.
For those looking for a more affordable alternative, the Fire Tablets are a good option. The Fire HD 8 is their most cost-effective tablet while the Fire HD 10, which runs on 2 gigabytes of RAM, is their fastest and most well-rounded model. The Galaxy Tab and the Microsoft Surface are other popular tablets available in the market.
