Best Prime Day Cell Phone Deals (2020): Early iPhone 11, Galaxy S20, Pixel 5 & Unlocked Phone Savings Compiled by Retail Egg

Save on iPhone and Android smartphone deals at the early Prime Day 2020 sale, including the best Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S20 & Note20, and Apple iPhone 11 sales
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Day 2020 sales researchers at Retail Egg are tracking all the latest early Android and iOS cell phone deals for Prime Day, featuring the latest savings on the iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 and Note20, Pixel 4, and more mobile phones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 47% on Samsung Galaxy unlocked smartphones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $204 on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE, S20 Ultra & Note20 cell phones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $201 on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at Amazon - with S Pen and Samsung Notes, intelligent battery and super fast charge, and power of 5G
- Save 47% on the Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Renewed) at Amazon - fully-unlocked pre-owned Galaxy S8+ backed with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee
- Save $257 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G Bundle at Amazon - includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds & Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station
- Save $204 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus at Amazon - with power of 5G, single take AI, hi-res camera zoom, bright night mode, and 6.7-inch display
- Save $69 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G & Galaxy Watch Active2 Bundle at Amazon - includes the 128GB Galaxy S20 & the 44mm GPS model of the Watch Active2
- Save $55 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Bundle at Amazon - includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds & Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save up to 48% on unlocked Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on unlocked Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, SE, XS Max and many more models
- Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon - fully unlocked with 256 GB of space
- Save $200 on the Apple iPhone 11 at Amazon - fully unlocked with 128 GB of space
- Save $194 on the Apple iPhone XR at Amazon - fully unlocked with 64GB of space
- Save $424 on the Apple iPhone XS at Amazon - fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save $85 on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon - fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save up to $424 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS Max, SE, XR, 8 & many more iPhone models - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Pixel & Android cell phone deals:
- Save up to 57% on the latest Google Pixel unlocked smartphones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $460 on Google Pixel 4, 5, 4a, 4 XL & more Pixel cell phones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $200 on unlocked cell phones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of mobiles & smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $186 on the Google Pixel 4 at Amazon - with Night Sight, Google Assistant, and 64 GB of space
- Save $94 on the Google Pixel 3a XL at Amazon - with 64GB of space, Night Sight, and Google Assistant
- Save 20% on the Google Pixel 3a at Amazon - with fast charging battery, Google Assistant, Night Sight, and 64 GB of space
- Save $460 on the Google Pixel 3 at Amazon - with Google Assistant, group selfies, and fast and wireless battery charging
- Save $132 on the BlackBerry KEY2 Android Smartphone at Amazon - the iconic Blackberry cell phone redesigned & now powered by Android 8.1 Oreo
- Save $35 on the Motorola Moto G7 Cell Phone at Amazon - dual-sim unlocked mobile phone with 64GB storage & 4GB RAM
- Save 27% on the LG Stylo 4 at Amazon - TracFone carrier-locked LTE prepaid smartphone
- Save 24% on the Huawei Y7 2019 at Amazon - 2019 Huawei cell phone w/ dual 13MP+ & 2MP camera
- Check out the full range of cell phones on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling iPhone & Android smartphones
Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a two-day shopping event where Prime members can take advantage of deep discounts on thousands of items including gadgets, home appliances, and the latest trends in fashion.
The 48-hour Prime Day sale event offers exclusive deals and savings on highly rated cell phones to Amazon Prime members. Advanced camera features define today’s cell phones. The iPhone 11, Apple’s entry-level flagship mobile device, boasts a dual-camera system that includes a 12MP Ultra Wide camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come equipped with a triple-camera system that can capture up to 4x more scenes and stunning images even under low light.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is another cell phone getting a camera upgrade. The Korean tech giant’s premium smartphone comes with a multi-camera setup that can deliver up to 30x zoom and record 8K videos. On the other hand, the Pixel 4 supports 4K, 30fps videos. Both cell phones are available on Amazon, with the Pixel 4’s most popular listings being unlocked models. For the Samsung Galaxy S20, the BTS Edition factory model is highly-rated. A bundle option for the top-tier S20 Ultra is also available and comes with the Galaxy Buds and a wireless charging pad.
Since it started in 2015, Prime Day has always been held in July. This year’s Q4 schedule for Prime Day means it is falling closer to the holiday shopping season than ever before.
