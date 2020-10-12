Best Prime Day Cell Phone Deals (2020): Early iPhone 11, Galaxy S20, Pixel 5 & Unlocked Phone Savings Compiled by Retail Egg

Save on iPhone and Android smartphone deals at the early Prime Day 2020 sale, including the best Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy S20 & Note20, and Apple iPhone 11 sales

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Day 2020 sales researchers at Retail Egg are tracking all the latest early Android and iOS cell phone deals for Prime Day, featuring the latest savings on the iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 and Note20, Pixel 4, and more mobile phones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals:

Best Apple iPhone deals:

Best Pixel & Android cell phone deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

Amazon Prime Day discounts only last for a limited length of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a two-day shopping event where Prime members can take advantage of deep discounts on thousands of items including gadgets, home appliances, and the latest trends in fashion.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.

The 48-hour Prime Day sale event offers exclusive deals and savings on highly rated cell phones to Amazon Prime members. Advanced camera features define today’s cell phones. The iPhone 11, Apple’s entry-level flagship mobile device, boasts a dual-camera system that includes a 12MP Ultra Wide camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come equipped with a triple-camera system that can capture up to 4x more scenes and stunning images even under low light.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is another cell phone getting a camera upgrade. The Korean tech giant’s premium smartphone comes with a multi-camera setup that can deliver up to 30x zoom and record 8K videos. On the other hand, the Pixel 4 supports 4K, 30fps videos. Both cell phones are available on Amazon, with the Pixel 4’s most popular listings being unlocked models. For the Samsung Galaxy S20, the BTS Edition factory model is highly-rated. A bundle option for the top-tier S20 Ultra is also available and comes with the Galaxy Buds and a wireless charging pad.

Since it started in 2015, Prime Day has always been held in July. This year’s Q4 schedule for Prime Day means it is falling closer to the holiday shopping season than ever before.

Interested in more deals on carrier-locked and unlocked mobile phones? Click here to compare the entire selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)