Best Google Pixel 3 & 3a (XL) Black Friday Deals (2020) Deals Ranked by Consumer Articles

Early Black Friday Google Pixel 3a and 3 cell phone deals for 2020 are underway, explore the latest early Black Friday Pixel 3a, 3a XL, 3, and 3 XL smartphone savings below
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday 2020 experts have monitored the best early Google Pixel deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL cell phones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Google Pixel 3 Deals:
- Save up to 48% on Google Pixel 3 & accessories at Walmart - Click the link for live prices on the Google Pixel 3 & accessories including cases & more
- Save up to 56% on Google Pixel 3 smartphones at Amazon - check out the latest savings on Pixel 3, 3a & 3XL unlocked models
- Save up to 50% on Google Pixel 3a smartphones at Walmart - featuring a 5.6-inch full HD touchscreen display, a 12MP camera & 3000mAh battery
- Save on the Google Pixel 3XL at Walmart
Best Google Pixel Deals:
- Save up to 43% on Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T
- Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon- Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $230 on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon - check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
- Save up to $50 on Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4 XL phones at Walmart - click on the link for the live prices on Google Pixel Series including 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4 XL models
The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature a P-OLED display with HDR and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with 4 GB of RAM. That means these smartphones can still keep up with today’s flagships despite their age. Google then launched budget variants of the two called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, bringing down the price at the cost of a few features here and there. Still, they have enough processing power with their Snapdragon 670 for everyday use. All of them are also upgradable to Android 11, even though they’re already a few years old. They’re phones by Google, after all.
