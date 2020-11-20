Best Buy to Offer Same-Day Delivery Via Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the leading online grocery delivery service, is expanding its offerings beyond food with a new nationwide partnership with Best Buy, the nation’s largest electronics retail chain with 970 stores in the U.S.

Instacart will offer same-day delivery from nearly all Best Buy locations across the U.S. This means customers nationwide now have access to a selection of Best Buy’s electronics and tech products delivered same-day, including laptops, TVs, home office essentials, headphones, tablets, gaming, smartwatches, streaming media players, small appliances and more.