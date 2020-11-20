Best Buy to Offer Same-Day Delivery Via Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the leading online grocery delivery service, is expanding its offerings beyond food with a new nationwide partnership with Best Buy, the nation’s largest electronics retail chain with 970 stores in the U.S.
Instacart will offer same-day delivery from nearly all Best Buy locations across the U.S. This means customers nationwide now have access to a selection of Best Buy’s electronics and tech products delivered same-day, including laptops, TVs, home office essentials, headphones, tablets, gaming, smartwatches, streaming media players, small appliances and more.
“This year we’ve expanded our offering with new and existing partners in order to provide even more selection and value to customers. As people settle into remote work and distance learning routines, we’ve seen increased demand for the same-day delivery of electronics on our marketplace,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Best Buy – the largest consumer electronics retailer in the U.S. – to offer customers across the country a new way to get the technology products they need delivered same-day. Whether it’s a new computer monitor for a home office, a smartwatch to track activity or a new slow cooker for the kitchen, we want to provide more ways for people to get the goods they need as quickly and safely as possible.”
With the nationwide Best Buy launch, Instacart is also introducing its new Certified Delivery feature. The new feature gives customers access to a larger selection of high-value items not previously available for same-day delivery via Instacart such as top-quality wireless and noise cancelling headphones, wearable technology and smart home devices. Certified Delivery is designed to give customers and shoppers alike an easier way to track and confirm the delivery and receipt of orders with high-value products. With Certified Delivery orders, Best Buy customers are required to acknowledge that they’ve received valuable items in their order by signing for them upon delivery directly in the Instacart app – ensuring a seamless hand-off from the store to their door.