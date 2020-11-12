BusinessWire

Best Black Friday Sonos One Deals 2020 Ranked by Deal Stripe

Save on a wide selection of Sonos One speaker deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with Sonos One (Gen 2), One SL and One SL 2-room set savings


BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Find all the latest early Sonos One smart speaker deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the best Sonos One SL, Gen 2 and two-room Sonos One SL set discounts. Find the best deals listed below.

Best Sonos One Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view thousands more savings right now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sonos One is a powerful smart speaker at a very affordable price. It comes with features such as voice controls and support for AirPlay. It has a compact design that lets you place it anywhere, and it will still provide powerful and clear audio. The Sonos One can be paired with a second unit to provide detailed stereo sound. It can also be used as rear speakers for your surround speaker system.

