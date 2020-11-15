Best Black Friday OnePlus 8 Deals 2020: Top Early OnePlus 8, 8T, 8 Pro & 8 5G Savings Shared by Retail Egg

Black Friday 2020 researchers are reporting the best early OnePlus 8 deals for Black Friday 2020, including the latest deals on OnePlus 8 models and more
Best OnePlus 8 (Pro, 8T, 5G) Deals:
- Save up to $800 off the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone at Verizon - Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to 45% on OnePlus 8 smartphones at Walmart - the 5G-ready OnePlus 8 comes with 128GB of internal storage while the OnePlus Pro has 256GB
- Save up to $52 on OnePlus 8 smartphones at Amazon - it features 6.55-inch display, Android 10.0 operating system, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage capacity
- Save up to $180 on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G at Walmart - with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, quad camera and 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display
- Save up to $200 on OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones at Amazon - check live prices on OnePlus 8 Pro available in Ultramarine Blue, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black
- Save up to 20% on 5G capable OnePlus 8 at Amazon - choose deals on OnePlus 8 available in 128 GB and 256 GB storage capacities
Best OnePlus Deals:
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon - Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of unlocked OnePlus smartphones at Amazon - check the latest deals on OnePlus 6T, 7, 7T, 8, and 8 Pro with 128 or 256 GB storage capacity
- Save up to $450 on OnePlus smartphones at Walmart - check live prices on unlocked and locked OnePlus smartphones including OnePlus 6T, 7, 7T, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro with up to 256 GB storage capacity
The OnePlus 8 is the latest flagship device from OnePlus and is available in three models: 8, 8 Pro, and the recently released 8T. All three devices are powered by Snapdragon 865 and come with support for 5G connectivity. The One Plus 8 and 8 Pro both sport a triple-camera system which includes a 48MP camera. Meanwhile, the One Plus Pro 8T adds a 2MP depth camera to the array and brandishes a larger 6.55-inch display with the fast-becoming standard 120Hz refresh rate.
