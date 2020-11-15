Best 40 & 32 Inch TV Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Roku, Smart & 4K TV Sales Rated by Consumer Walk

Compare the best early 40 and 32-inch TV deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring deals on smart 4K TVs and Roku TVs
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s a list of the top early 40-inch and 32-inch TV deals for Black Friday, including discounts on 4K TVs and Roku TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best 32 - 40 Inch TV Deals:
- Save up to 39% on a wide range of 40-inch TVs at Walmart - get the hottest deals on 40-inch TVs from brands like TCL, Sony, LG, Samsung & more
- Save up to 33% on best-selling 40-inch TVs at Amazon - click the link for live prices on 40-inch TVs & smart TVs
- Save up to 35% on 32-inch Samsung, Sony & LG TVs at ABT.com - check the latest savings on the LG 32” White HD smart TV, Samsung 32” The Frame HD TV & more smart and Roku TV brands
- Save up to 52% on 40-inch smart LED & Roku TVs at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of full HD 1080p 40-inch TVs from brands like Vizio
- Save up to 40% on 32-inch TVs from TCL & more at Walmart - see the latest discounts for Roku-ready 32-inch TVs from brands like TCL, Sceptre and VIZIO
- Save up to 33% on a wide range of 32-inch TVs from top brands at Amazon - click the link for the best deals on 32-inch TVs from Toshiba, Samsung, Sony, LG & more
- Save up to 50% on 32-inch TVs from Samsung, Philips, TCL, LG & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on top-rated 32-inch smart and Roku TVs with LED and QLED display options
Best TV Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on top rated 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more top brands at Walmart - check latest deals on Ultra HD, LED and smart TVs
- Save up to 60% off on the latest smart TVs (2020 models) at Walmart - get the latest deals on top-rated smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio & more
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of smart TV & 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated smart TVs with 32, 40, 50, 55, 60-inch & more screen sizes
- Save up to 34% on Samsung smart TVs at Samsung.com- get live prices on Samsung QLED smart TVs with 4K resolution & 8K resolution
- Save up to 32% on top-rated smart TVs at ABT.com - click the link for live prices on top-rated smart TVs from best-seller brands
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to compare thousands more discounts at the moment. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The best 40 inch TVs are not big on screen real estate, to say the least – especially when it’s compared to larger displays like 65-inch TVs. But for users who don’t have a great deal of space within their homes, a 40 inch TV really hits that sweet midrange spot that won’t break the bank. The Vizio M-Series Quantum TV (M437-G0) offers one of the best displays in its range. It features quantum dot technology at a relatively affordable price and excellent HDR performance along with user-friendly smart home integrations. The M437-G0 is also available in 55-inch (M558-G1) and 50-inch (M507-G1) models.
