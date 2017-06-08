Bessemer Ventures Promotes Michael Segal to VP

MENLO PARK — Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), a $4 billion global venture capital firm investing in consumer, enterprise, and healthcare technology companies, has promoted Michael Segal to vice president at the firm. In his new role, Michael will continue to work closely with partner Ethan Kurzweil to identify promising, early-stage startups in areas like developer platforms, consumer internet, and e-commerce.
Michael joined BVP’s New York office in 2009. Two years later, he took a break from the investment world to become a startup founder and product manager. Most recently, he was founder and CEO of Skylight, a consumer IoT platform that thousands of families around the world use to share photos with loved ones. Michael also spent time as a product manager at Spotify, working on the company’s music discovery products.
Michael re-joined BVP in 2015 in the San Francisco office, and has sourced or played a significant role in the firm’s investments in Periscope Data, Hightower (now VTS), npm, Stratim (formerly Zirx), Adap.tv (acquired by AOL), Involver (acquired by Oracle), and others. Michael also serves as a board observer for many of these companies.
“Michael’s unique background as a founder, product manager and investor make him a strong addition to our team,” said Ethan Kurzweil, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. “His technology expertise and ability to understand what makes a product ready to go to market has made him a valued advisor to entrepreneurs and co-investors alike. Our founders often remark that Michael continuously plays an important role in their success. We could not be more excited to support Michael in his new role.”
“Michael brings a lot to the table and has been an incredible partner of ours,” said Brandon Weber, co-founder, VTS. “He balances a thoughtful approach to the strategic questions that face the business, with strong technical chops and the willingness to roll up his sleeves and support the company however needed.”
Michael holds an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School, and a BA degree, summa cum laude, in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard College.