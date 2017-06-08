Bessemer Ventures Promotes Michael Segal to VP

Michael re-joined BVP in 2015 in the San Francisco office, and has sourced or played a significant role in the firm’s investments in Periscope Data, Hightower (now VTS), npm, Stratim (formerly Zirx), Adap.tv (acquired by AOL), Involver (acquired by Oracle), and others. Michael also serves as a board observer for many of these companies.

“Michael’s unique background as a founder, product manager and investor make him a strong addition to our team,” said Ethan Kurzweil, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. “His technology expertise and ability to understand what makes a product ready to go to market has made him a valued advisor to entrepreneurs and co-investors alike. Our founders often remark that Michael continuously plays an important role in their success. We could not be more excited to support Michael in his new role.”

“Michael brings a lot to the table and has been an incredible partner of ours,” said Brandon Weber, co-founder, VTS. “He balances a thoughtful approach to the strategic questions that face the business, with strong technical chops and the willingness to roll up his sleeves and support the company however needed.”

Michael holds an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School, and a BA degree, summa cum laude, in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard College.