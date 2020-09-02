Bespoke Partners Welcomes New Partner

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Partners is pleased to announce that Brian Waivada has joined the firm as a Partner.

Bespoke CEO Kristie Nova shared, “Brian is an experienced search leader and client manager, and we are excited to bring his knowledge and expertise to the Bespoke team. Our model continues to evolve as we introduce leadership advisory services into our engagements and include organizational and executive assessment in search. Brian will be an integral part of this journey as we march towards the next chapter of our growth.”

Brian brings over 20 years of combined retained executive search and in-house talent acquisition experience to Bespoke Partners. During his tenure as a Partner at True Search, he was instrumental in growing the firm from 30 to 300+ employees. At True, he led a team of associates that focused on a broad range of private equity backed software searches, including CFO, COO and Operating Partners. Previously, he led the global talent acquisition arms for McKinsey and BlackRock, and started his early career in private equity executive search at Heidrick & Struggles and Patriarch Partners.

“I am very excited and honored to join the team at Bespoke Partners. I look forward to building on to the solid foundation developed by CEO Kristie Nova and the outstanding team already assembled there. Bespoke Partners is already an industry leading talent solutions provider and I believe is perfectly positioned to help drive transformational growth and provide innovative talent solutions to its clients going forward.”

Brian will be based in Bespoke Partners' New York City office.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a retained executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with leading private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo, Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, Insight Partners, GI Partners, Apax Partners, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout. In 2020, Bespoke Partners conducted 125+ searches and has completed 600+ searches since inception. Their search expertise includes all C-Level searches, as well as Board of Directors and internal private equity Operating Partner searches. Bespoke’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment, onboarding and coaching. Bespoke Partners has offices in San Diego, Austin and New York City. For more information, please visit: www.bespokepartners.com.

