BusinessWire

Bespoke Partners Welcomes New Partner

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Bespoke Partners Welcomes New Partner

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Partners is pleased to announce that Brian Waivada has joined the firm as a Partner.


Bespoke CEO Kristie Nova shared, “Brian is an experienced search leader and client manager, and we are excited to bring his knowledge and expertise to the Bespoke team. Our model continues to evolve as we introduce leadership advisory services into our engagements and include organizational and executive assessment in search. Brian will be an integral part of this journey as we march towards the next chapter of our growth.”

Brian brings over 20 years of combined retained executive search and in-house talent acquisition experience to Bespoke Partners. During his tenure as a Partner at True Search, he was instrumental in growing the firm from 30 to 300+ employees. At True, he led a team of associates that focused on a broad range of private equity backed software searches, including CFO, COO and Operating Partners. Previously, he led the global talent acquisition arms for McKinsey and BlackRock, and started his early career in private equity executive search at Heidrick & Struggles and Patriarch Partners.

“I am very excited and honored to join the team at Bespoke Partners. I look forward to building on to the solid foundation developed by CEO Kristie Nova and the outstanding team already assembled there. Bespoke Partners is already an industry leading talent solutions provider and I believe is perfectly positioned to help drive transformational growth and provide innovative talent solutions to its clients going forward.”

Brian will be based in Bespoke Partners' New York City office.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a retained executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with leading private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo, Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, Insight Partners, GI Partners, Apax Partners, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout. In 2020, Bespoke Partners conducted 125+ searches and has completed 600+ searches since inception. Their search expertise includes all C-Level searches, as well as Board of Directors and internal private equity Operating Partner searches. Bespoke’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment, onboarding and coaching. Bespoke Partners has offices in San Diego, Austin and New York City. For more information, please visit: www.bespokepartners.com.


Contacts

Maureen Brown
maureen.brown@bespokepartners.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Navitaire Receives IATA ONE Order Capable Status as an Order Management System

Posted on Author Business Wire

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Navitaire–Navitaire, an Amadeus company and a leading provider of airline technology solutions to hybrid and low-cost carriers, has been granted ONE Order Capable status as an Order Management System (OMS) from the Inter…
BusinessWire

Verimatrix: Sri Lanka Telecom Selects Proven Partner Ecosystem to Deploy Large Scale TV Everywhere Experience in Island Nation

Posted on Author Business Wire

Millennium I.T.E.S.P, Beenius, Broadpeak and Verimatrix Combine Forces to Successfully Launch PEO TV Go Service
AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4K–Regulatory News:

IBC 2019 – Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) has selected a proven partner ecosystem, led by syst…
BusinessWire

Unravel Data Expands Support for Modern Data Workloads in the Cloud with Introduction of Unravel for AWS Databricks

Posted on Author Business Wire

New Offering Accelerates Unravel’s Mission to Support Big Data Workloads Wherever they Reside, Including on-Premises, Public Cloud, Multiple Cloud and Hybrid Environments
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unravel Data, the only data operations platf…