Bentley Systems’ Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference is Going Digital!

Annual Event for Infrastructure Professionals and Thought Leaders Launches—Virtually—in October

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure today announced that its annual infrastructure event, the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference, is “going digital.” This new digital format will bring together, now for a broader global community, the thought leadership, networking, and learning content that Bentley conference attendees have come to expect.

The virtual Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference provides complementary access to a wide range of content relevant to infrastructure professionals in every role and at every phase of the infrastructure lifecycle. Highlights include:

Live Judging: Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards Finalists’ Presentations – October 5 - 16

The Year in Infrastructure Awards finalists, chosen by independent juries of industry experts, present their projects to the judges beginning October 5. This is your chance to hear from the people behind the most extraordinary infrastructure projects of the year as they tell the story of how they leveraged digital advancements to achieve unprecedented outcomes.

Year in Infrastructure 2020 Executive Perspectives – October 20 - 21

Greg Bentley, CEO of Bentley Systems, will be joined by leading infrastructure executives for an interactive discussion on the resilience challenges they face and how to meet those challenges through digital advancement.

Keith Bentley, founder and chief technology officer, will discuss Bentley’s open strategy for digital twins. Keith will be joined by other leading industry visionaries who have deployed digital twins successfully for project delivery or asset performance.

TwinTalks Premiere – October 20

Infrastructure digital twins will be front and center at this year’s event. Join leading industry figures as they moderate six sector-specific TwinTalks, exploring the implications of digital twins for Digital Cities, Design and Construction, Digital Plants, Energy Utilities, Rail and Transit, and Roads and Bridges. Listen to interactive panel discussions with leading industry and business leaders and discover the fascinating opportunities that digital twins introduce for each of these critical infrastructure sectors. The initial October 20 TwinTalks are each part of a three-part series, with the second and third installments of the TwinTalks’ series scheduled through mid-November.

Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards Ceremony – October 21

After months of jury deliberations, the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards will be announced in our live global broadcast. Don’t miss what has been called the “Academy Awards of Infrastructure.”

ACCELERATE Sessions – October 27 and beyond

Join Bentley product executives Dustin Parkman (Project Delivery), Robert Mankowski (Digital Cities), Ken Adamson (Design Integration), and Alan Kiraly (Asset and Network Performance) as they and their leadership teams review the latest advancements in Bentley applications and cloud services. These sessions will kick-off a multi-track program of more than 100 ACCELERATE sessions that will continue into November. ACCELERATE will feature Bentley and user experts in panel discussions and interactive demonstrations on the latest product advances, innovations, and best practice digital workflows.

Learn More about the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference

Join us online for the virtual Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference and learn from peers, industry experts, and innovators who will share their infrastructure digital twins’ successes. Register for updates at https://yii.bentley.com/en.

Image: Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference

Caption: The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference is Going Digital.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley’s MicroStation-based engineering and BIM applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.

Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million in 172 countries. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers. www.bentley.com

Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, MicroStation, and ProjectWise are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Christine Byrne

+1 203 805 0432

Christine.Byrne@bentley.com

