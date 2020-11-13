BusinessWire

Bentley Systems to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems’ chief executive officer, will present virtually at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,000 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million in 172 countries. www.bentley.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Bentley Systems
ir@bentley.com
1-610-458-2777

Media Contact:
Carey Mann
carey.mann@bentley.com
1-610-458-3170

