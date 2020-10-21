Bentley Systems Announces Winners of Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated, (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, has announced the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing design, construction, and operations of infrastructure throughout the world.

Sixteen independent jury panels selected the 57 finalists from over 400 nominations submitted by more than 330 organizations from more than 60 countries.

Bentley Systems acknowledged 19 Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards winners and 14 Special Recognition awardees on October 21 during the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference, held virtually for the first time. To see the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards finalists present their projects, click here.

The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Special Recognition awardees are:

Advancing Project and Asset Longevity

HDR

Marc Basnight Bridge

Dare County, North Carolina, United States

Advancing Bridge Asset Performance Modeling

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)

A Smartwatch on the Bridge

Ulsan, Ulju-gun, South Korea

Advancing Industrial Asset Performance Modeling

The Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology/Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Challenges in Addressing Life Extension of Ageing Platforms in Western Offshore of India

Mumbai, India

Comprehensiveness in Industrial Digital Twins

Volgogradnefteproekt, LLC

Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex Construction Support

Ust-Luga, St. Petersburg, Russia

Comprehensiveness in Transportation Digital Twins

PT. WASKITA Karya (Persero) Tbk

Railway Facility for Manggarai to Jatinegara: Package A - Phase II ( Main Line II )

South Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia

Comprehensiveness in Urban Digital Twins

JSTI Group Co., Ltd.

Hengjiang Avenue Rapid Transformation Project

Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Comprehensiveness in a Connected Data Environment

Roads & Transport Authority (RTA)

Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Advancing Virtualization through Digital Twins

Network Rail

Overcoming Challenges Under COVID-19 Lockdown

Wales and Western Region, United Kingdom

Advancing Model-based Delivery through Digital Twins

NYS Department of Transportation

Model Based Contracting - NYS RT 28 over the Esopus

Mount Tremper, New York, United States

Advancing Mixed-Reality Workflows

Liaoning Water Conservancy and Hydropower Survey and Design Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Chaoyang Underground Pumping Station Project of the LXB Water Supply Project Phase II

Chaoyang, Liaoning, China

Advancing Sustainability Digital Twins

Shanghai Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Electric Environmental Protection Group Technology Renovation and Expansion Project for Nantong Thermoelectric Waste Incineration

Nantong, Jiangsu, China

Advancing Sustainable Architecture

Swatch Ltd., Shigeru Ban, Itten+Brechbühl AG

Swatch Headquarters

Biel, Bern, Switzerland

Advancing Sustainable Energy

Guangdong Hydropower Planning & Design Institute

Guangdong Yangjiang Pumped Storage Power Station

Yangjiang, Guangdong, China

Advancing Sustainable Water

Jacobs

San Jose Headworks

San Jose, California, United States

The winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards for going digital advancements in infrastructure are:

4D Digital Construction

DPR Construction

2019 LSM DS Tech Upgrade

Durham, North Carolina, United States

Bridges

Chongqing Communications Planning, Survey & Design Institute Co., Ltd.,

Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd.,

Guizhou Bridge Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Digital Design and Construction of Taihong Yangtze River Bridge

Chongqing, China

Buildings and Campuses

Voyants Solutions Private Limited

Bangladesh Regional Waterway Transport Project 1 – Shasanghat (New Dhaka) IWT Terminal

Dhaka-Shasanghat, Narayanganj, Chandpur, and Barisal; Bangladesh

Digital Cities

City of Helsinki

Digital City of Synergy

Helsinki, Finland

Geotechnical Engineering

Golder Associates Hong Kong Ltd.

Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link Tunnel, Southern Landfall

Hong Kong

Land and Site Development

AAEngineering Group

Dzhamgyr Mine - Project Implementation in Extreme Conditions

Talas Region, Kyrgyzstan

Manufacturing

MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd.

BIM Technology-Based Construction of Digital Plant for Iron & Steel Base in Lingang, Laoting of HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

Tangshan, Hebei, China

Mining and Offshore Engineering

AAEngineering Group

Digital Twin of AKSU Plant: From Concept to Startup

Aksu, Akmola Region, Kazakhstan

Power Generation

Shanghai Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Electric Environmental Protection Group Technology Renovation and Expansion Project for Nantong Thermoelectric Waste Incineration

Nantong, Jiangsu, China

Project Delivery

Sweco

Sweco | Digitalisation with BIM

United Kingdom

Rail and Transit

POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited

Innovative Application of Digital Engineering Technology in Shaoxing Rail and Transit Construction

Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China

Reality Modeling

Khatib & Alami

Geo-enabling Reality Model Tips and Tricks

Muscat, Oman

Road and Rail Asset Performance

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Roads and Highways

Sichuan Road & Bridge (Group) Co., Ltd.

BIM Technology Application on Chengdu-Yibin Expressway

Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Structural Engineering

WSP

WSP Overcomes Complex Challenges with Bentley’s Technology to Deliver Principal Tower

London, England, United Kingdom

Utilities and Communications

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

Sterlite BIM

Tripura, India

Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance

Shell’s QGC business

Evolution of Engineering Data, Documents and Information Management

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

Hatch

Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant Outfall

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater Networks

DTK Hydronet Solutions

Digital Water Network Engineering & Asset Management of Dibrugarh Water Supply Project

Dibrugarh, Assam, India

All awards finalists and winners

Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects are in the print and digital versions of Bentley’s 2020 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2021. To review the past editions of this publication, access Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbooks.

Image: YII 2020 Awards Trophy and Yearbook

Caption: All Year in Infrastructure 2020 Award winners, finalists, and nominees will be featured in the 2020 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2021.

