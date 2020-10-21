Bentley Systems Announces Winners of Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated, (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, has announced the winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing design, construction, and operations of infrastructure throughout the world.
Sixteen independent jury panels selected the 57 finalists from over 400 nominations submitted by more than 330 organizations from more than 60 countries.
Bentley Systems acknowledged 19 Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards winners and 14 Special Recognition awardees on October 21 during the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Conference, held virtually for the first time. To see the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards finalists present their projects, click here.
The Year in Infrastructure 2020 Special Recognition awardees are:
Advancing Project and Asset Longevity
HDR
Marc Basnight Bridge
Dare County, North Carolina, United States
Advancing Bridge Asset Performance Modeling
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)
A Smartwatch on the Bridge
Ulsan, Ulju-gun, South Korea
Advancing Industrial Asset Performance Modeling
The Institute of Engineering and Ocean Technology/Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
Challenges in Addressing Life Extension of Ageing Platforms in Western Offshore of India
Mumbai, India
Comprehensiveness in Industrial Digital Twins
Volgogradnefteproekt, LLC
Ethane-Containing Gas Processing Complex Construction Support
Ust-Luga, St. Petersburg, Russia
Comprehensiveness in Transportation Digital Twins
PT. WASKITA Karya (Persero) Tbk
Railway Facility for Manggarai to Jatinegara: Package A - Phase II ( Main Line II )
South Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia
Comprehensiveness in Urban Digital Twins
JSTI Group Co., Ltd.
Hengjiang Avenue Rapid Transformation Project
Nanjing, Jiangsu, China
Comprehensiveness in a Connected Data Environment
Roads & Transport Authority (RTA)
Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Advancing Virtualization through Digital Twins
Network Rail
Overcoming Challenges Under COVID-19 Lockdown
Wales and Western Region, United Kingdom
Advancing Model-based Delivery through Digital Twins
NYS Department of Transportation
Model Based Contracting - NYS RT 28 over the Esopus
Mount Tremper, New York, United States
Advancing Mixed-Reality Workflows
Liaoning Water Conservancy and Hydropower Survey and Design Research Institute Co., Ltd.
Chaoyang Underground Pumping Station Project of the LXB Water Supply Project Phase II
Chaoyang, Liaoning, China
Advancing Sustainability Digital Twins
Shanghai Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Electric Environmental Protection Group Technology Renovation and Expansion Project for Nantong Thermoelectric Waste Incineration
Nantong, Jiangsu, China
Advancing Sustainable Architecture
Swatch Ltd., Shigeru Ban, Itten+Brechbühl AG
Swatch Headquarters
Biel, Bern, Switzerland
Advancing Sustainable Energy
Guangdong Hydropower Planning & Design Institute
Guangdong Yangjiang Pumped Storage Power Station
Yangjiang, Guangdong, China
Advancing Sustainable Water
Jacobs
San Jose Headworks
San Jose, California, United States
The winners of the Year in Infrastructure 2020 Awards for going digital advancements in infrastructure are:
4D Digital Construction
DPR Construction
2019 LSM DS Tech Upgrade
Durham, North Carolina, United States
Bridges
Chongqing Communications Planning, Survey & Design Institute Co., Ltd.,
Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd.,
Guizhou Bridge Construction Group Co., Ltd.
Digital Design and Construction of Taihong Yangtze River Bridge
Chongqing, China
Buildings and Campuses
Voyants Solutions Private Limited
Bangladesh Regional Waterway Transport Project 1 – Shasanghat (New Dhaka) IWT Terminal
Dhaka-Shasanghat, Narayanganj, Chandpur, and Barisal; Bangladesh
Digital Cities
City of Helsinki
Digital City of Synergy
Helsinki, Finland
Geotechnical Engineering
Golder Associates Hong Kong Ltd.
Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link Tunnel, Southern Landfall
Hong Kong
Land and Site Development
AAEngineering Group
Dzhamgyr Mine - Project Implementation in Extreme Conditions
Talas Region, Kyrgyzstan
Manufacturing
MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd.
BIM Technology-Based Construction of Digital Plant for Iron & Steel Base in Lingang, Laoting of HBIS Group Co., Ltd.
Tangshan, Hebei, China
Mining and Offshore Engineering
AAEngineering Group
Digital Twin of AKSU Plant: From Concept to Startup
Aksu, Akmola Region, Kazakhstan
Power Generation
Shanghai Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Electric Environmental Protection Group Technology Renovation and Expansion Project for Nantong Thermoelectric Waste Incineration
Nantong, Jiangsu, China
Project Delivery
Sweco
Sweco | Digitalisation with BIM
United Kingdom
Rail and Transit
POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited
Innovative Application of Digital Engineering Technology in Shaoxing Rail and Transit Construction
Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China
Reality Modeling
Khatib & Alami
Geo-enabling Reality Model Tips and Tricks
Muscat, Oman
Road and Rail Asset Performance
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)
Collaborative Information System Implementation - Whole Lifecycle Common Data Environment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Roads and Highways
Sichuan Road & Bridge (Group) Co., Ltd.
BIM Technology Application on Chengdu-Yibin Expressway
Chengdu, Sichuan, China
Structural Engineering
WSP
WSP Overcomes Complex Challenges with Bentley’s Technology to Deliver Principal Tower
London, England, United Kingdom
Utilities and Communications
Sterlite Power Transmission Limited
Sterlite BIM
Tripura, India
Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance
Shell’s QGC business
Evolution of Engineering Data, Documents and Information Management
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants
Hatch
Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant Outfall
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Water, Wastewater, and Stormwater Networks
DTK Hydronet Solutions
Digital Water Network Engineering & Asset Management of Dibrugarh Water Supply Project
Dibrugarh, Assam, India
All awards finalists and winners
Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects are in the print and digital versions of Bentley’s 2020 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2021. To review the past editions of this publication, access Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbooks.
Image: YII 2020 Awards Trophy and Yearbook
Caption: All Year in Infrastructure 2020 Award winners, finalists, and nominees will be featured in the 2020 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2021.
