Belden Reports Results for First Quarter 2020

First Quarter 2020

Revenues for the quarter totaled $463.5 million, compared to $500.1 million in the prior-year period. EPS totaled $0.33 compared to $0.48 in the first quarter 2019.

Adjusted EPS was $0.67 compared to $0.84 in the first quarter 2019. Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix to this release.

John Stroup, President, CEO, and Chairman of Belden Inc., said, “ Our first quarter results were tracking in line with our expectations through February before this unprecedented pandemic disrupted the global economy. We are committed to supporting our associates and our customers during these challenging times, and offering our expertise and resources to assist in combatting COVID-19.”

Outlook

“ Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position will allow us to successfully navigate this difficult economic environment. We are taking appropriate steps to manage expenses and protect cash flows in the near term, while positioning the Company for profitable growth longer term. Our teams have identified a number of incremental savings opportunities, and we are increasing the $40 million SG&A cost reduction program to $60 million. That said, we are maintaining our direct labor force and capacity levels in anticipation of improving demand trends in the second half of the year. Many of our businesses, such as Broadband & 5G and Discrete Manufacturing, will emerge stronger than ever, and we see compelling long-term growth opportunities as we continue our transformation. We look forward to providing revenue and EPS guidance again as visibility returns,” said Mr. Stroup.

Earnings per Share (EPS)

All references to EPS within this earnings release refer to income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this release and have been published to the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.belden.com.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 463,526 $ 500,140 Cost of sales (293,025) (313,284) Gross profit 170,501 186,856 Selling, general and administrative expenses (98,389) (97,955) Research and development expenses (26,219) (23,247) Amortization of intangibles (16,185) (18,164) Operating income 29,708 47,490 Interest expense, net (13,324) (13,988) Non-operating pension benefit 699 603 Income from continuing operations before taxes 17,083 34,105 Income tax expense (2,192) (6,170) Income from continuing operations 14,891 27,935 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (26,110) (2,757) Net income (loss) (11,219) 25,178 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (30) (24) Net income (loss) attributable to Belden (11,189) 25,202 Less: Preferred stock dividends — 8,733 Net income (loss) attributable to Belden common stockholders $ (11,189) $ 16,469 Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 45,390 39,420 Diluted 45,538 39,660 Basic income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders: Continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.33 $ 0.48 Discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders (0.58) (0.07) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ (0.25) $ 0.42 Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders: Continuing operations attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.33 $ 0.48 Discontinued operations attributable to Belden common stockholders (0.58) (0.07) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ (0.25) $ 0.42 Common stock dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

Effective January 1, 2020, we transferred our West Penn Wire business and multi-conductor product lines from the Enterprise Solutions segment to the Industrial Solutions segment, and as such, have recast the prior period segment information.

Enterprise Solutions Industrial Solutions Total Segments (In thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended March 29, 2020 Segment Revenues $ 212,213 $ 251,313 $ 463,526 Segment EBITDA 24,712 35,527 60,239 Segment EBITDA margin 11.6 % 14.1 % 13.0 % Depreciation expense 5,081 5,201 10,282 Amortization of intangibles 5,504 10,681 16,185 Amortization of software development intangible assets 55 275 330 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 2,550 1,069 3,619 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 20 — 20 For the three months ended March 31, 2019 Segment Revenues $ 207,083 $ 293,057 $ 500,140 Segment EBITDA 21,635 54,664 76,299 Segment EBITDA margin 10.4 % 18.7 % 15.3 % Depreciation expense 4,805 5,298 10,103 Amortization of intangibles 4,699 13,465 18,164 Amortization of software development intangible assets 36 23 59 For the three months ended June 30, 2019 Segment Revenues $ 245,325 $ 303,028 $ 548,353 Segment EBITDA 35,571 55,744 91,315 Segment EBITDA margin 14.5 % 18.4 % 16.7 % Depreciation expense 4,852 5,056 9,908 Amortization of intangibles 5,726 13,342 19,068 Amortization of software development intangible assets 35 28 63 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integrations costs 2,519 — 2,519 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 718 — 718 For the three months ended September 29, 2019 Segment Revenues $ 247,236 $ 285,862 $ 533,098 Segment EBITDA 35,868 54,849 90,717 Segment EBITDA margin 14.5 % 19.2 % 17.0 % Depreciation expense 4,919 5,060 9,979 Amortization of intangibles 6,269 12,757 19,026 Amortization of software development intangible assets 49 36 85 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integrations costs 3,047 — 3,047 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions (186) — (186) For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Segment Revenues $ 246,397 $ 303,291 $ 549,688 Segment EBITDA 33,852 60,854 94,706 Segment EBITDA margin 13.7 % 20.1 % 17.2 % Depreciation expense 5,137 5,282 10,419 Amortization of intangibles 5,630 12,721 18,351 Amortization of software development intangible assets 55 263 318 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integrations costs 5,238 15,740 20,978 Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions 60 — 60

BELDEN INC. OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 (In thousands) Total Segment Revenues $ 463,526 $ 500,140 Deferred revenue adjustments — — Consolidated Revenues $ 463,526 $ 500,140 Total Segment EBITDA $ 60,239 $ 76,299 Eliminations (95) (483) Total non-operating pension benefit 699 603 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) 60,843 76,419 Amortization of intangibles (16,185) (18,164) Interest expense, net (13,324) (13,988) Depreciation expense (10,282) (10,103) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs (3,619) — Amortization of software development intangible assets (330) (59) Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions (20) — Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 17,083 $ 34,105

(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 29, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,993 $ 407,480 Receivables, net 307,064 334,634 Inventories, net 252,921 231,333 Other current assets 31,781 29,172 Current assets of discontinued operations 344,212 375,135 Total current assets 1,186,971 1,377,754 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 336,441 345,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,960 62,251 Goodwill 1,238,837 1,243,669 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 323,648 339,505 Deferred income taxes 23,758 25,216 Other long-lived assets 10,693 12,446 $ 3,179,308 $ 3,406,759 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 220,195 $ 268,466 Accrued liabilities 218,568 283,799 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 135,455 170,279 Total current liabilities 574,218 722,544 Long-term debt 1,385,438 1,439,484 Postretirement benefits 124,968 136,227 Deferred income taxes 46,796 48,725 Long-term operating lease liabilities 52,084 55,652 Other long-term liabilities 42,769 38,308 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 503 503 Additional paid-in capital 812,490 811,955 Retained earnings 501,611 518,004 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,095) (63,418) Treasury stock (326,266) (307,197) Total Belden stockholders’ equity 947,243 959,847 Noncontrolling interests 5,792 5,972 Total stockholders’ equity 953,035 965,819 $ 3,179,308 $ 3,406,759

BELDEN INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (11,219) $ 25,178 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used for operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,798 37,001 Asset impairment of discontinued operations 23,197 — Share-based compensation 3,708 2,216 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of currency exchange rate changes and acquired businesses: Receivables 43,627 61,388 Inventories (29,054) (9,485) Accounts payable (50,827) (97,450) Accrued liabilities (38,425) (70,925) Income taxes (16,500) 609 Other assets 6,144 650 Other liabilities (9,501) 4,758 Net cash used for operating activities (52,052) (46,060) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (20,935) (23,595) Cash from business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 590 — Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets 2,090 10 Net cash used for investing activities (18,255) (23,585) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of earnout consideration (29,300) — Payments under share repurchase program (21,239) — Cash dividends paid (2,296) (10,725) Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards (1,003) (1,940) Other (58) (70) Net cash used for financing activities (53,896) (12,735) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,947) 752 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (132,150) (81,628) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 425,885 420,610 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 293,735 $ 338,982

For all periods presented, the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement includes the results of the Grass Valley disposal group.

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as the adjustment of acquired inventory and deferred revenue to fair value and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of businesses and tangible assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains (losses) on debt extinguishment; certain revenues and gains (losses) from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of pre-tax profitability.



We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide important insights into underlying trends in the business and how management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an example, we adjust for the purchase accounting effect of recording deferred revenue at fair value in order to reflect the revenues that would have otherwise been recorded by acquired businesses had they remained as independent entities. We believe this presentation is useful in evaluating the underlying performance of acquired companies. Similarly, we adjust for other acquisition-related expenses, such as amortization of intangibles and other impacts of fair value adjustments because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.



Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP and adjusted revenues $ 463,526 $ 500,140 GAAP gross profit $ 170,501 $ 186,856 Amortization of software development intangible assets 330 59 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 45 — Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions 20 — Adjusted gross profit $ 170,896 $ 186,915 GAAP gross profit margin 36.8 % 37.4 % Adjusted gross profit margin 36.9 % 37.4 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ (98,389) $ (97,955) Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 3,574 — Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ (94,815) $ (97,955) GAAP and adjusted research and development expenses $ (26,219) $ (23,247) GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden $ (11,189) $ 25,202 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 26,110 2,757 Interest expense, net 13,324 13,988 Income tax expense 2,192 6,170 Noncontrolling interest (30) (24) Total non-operating adjustments 41,596 22,891 Amortization of intangible assets 16,185 18,164 Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs 3,619 — Amortization of software development intangible assets 330 59 Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions 20 — Total operating income adjustments 20,154 18,223 Depreciation expense 10,282 10,103 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,843 $ 76,419 GAAP net income (loss) margin (2.4) % 5.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.1 % 15.3 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden $ (11,189) $ 25,202 Operating income adjustments from above 20,154 18,223 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 26,110 2,757 Tax effect of adjustments above (4,595) (4,197) Adjusted net income attributable to Belden $ 30,480 $ 41,985 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Belden $ (11,189) $ 25,202 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 26,110 2,757 Less: Preferred stock dividends — 8,733 GAAP net income attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 14,921 $ 19,226 Adjusted net income attributable to Belden $ 30,480 $ 41,985 Less: Preferred stock dividends — 8,733 Adjusted net income attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 30,480 $ 33,252 GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.33 $ 0.48 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders $ 0.67 $ 0.84 GAAP and adjusted diluted weighted average shares 45,538 39,660

BELDEN INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of the proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets. We believe free cash flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to generate cash from business operations that is available for acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction with financial measures reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 (In thousands) GAAP net cash used for operating activities $ (52,052) $ (46,060) Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets (18,845) (23,585) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (70,897) $ (69,645)

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any statements made by us concerning the subject matter of this release may contain forward-looking statements, including our expectations for the second quarter and full-year 2020, the Grass Valley divestment plan and the results of our restructuring program. Forward-looking statements also include any statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues, expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions. In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guide,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation: the lack of certainty as to the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19 and the economic recovery from that impact; the timing of, and the need of the parties to satisfy various closing conditions for, the Grass Valley divestment; the results of the Company’s impairment analysis, which could reduce EPS and adjusted EPS; the presence of substitute products in the marketplace; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new products and competitive responses to our products; the increased influence of chief information officers and similar high-level executives; the increased prevalence of cloud computing; the inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity improvement programs); the inability to achieve our strategic priorities in emerging markets; the inability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions in furtherance of the Company’s strategic plan; foreign and domestic political, economic and other uncertainties, including changes in currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws and variability in the Company’s quarterly and annual effective tax rates; the impact of a challenging global economy or a downturn in served markets; the impact of changes in global tariffs and trade agreements; difficulty in forecasting revenue due to the unpredictable timing of orders related to customer projects; the competitiveness of the global markets in which we operate; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; the cost and availability of raw materials including copper, plastic compounds, electronic components, and other materials; the inability to obtain components in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; disruptions in the Company’s information systems including due to cyber-attacks; perceived or actual product failures; risks related to the use of open source software; disruption of, or changes in, the Company’s key distribution channels; the inability to retain senior management and key employees; assertions that the Company violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of that intellectual property by the Company; the impact of regulatory requirements and other legal compliance issues; the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.

For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 11, 2020. Although the content of this release represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations from the expectations may be material.

